In winter, Valentine gets attention for very cold temperatures and folks who send mail there to get its postmark every Feb. 14.
The rest of the year, it’s a destination playground.
Located two hours north of North Platte, Valentine offers an ideal jumping-off point for in-state “staycationers” wanting to sample outdoor experiences in the northern Sandhills.
Its attractions have been featured regularly in the annual Nebraska Passport program, expanding as Cherry County communities add shopping, fine dining, microbreweries and wineries to complement the area’s stunning natural features.
At five-year-old Bolo Beer Co., one of the area’s 2020 Passport stops, head brewer Chris Hernstrom practices the trade he learned as a brewer at Boneyard Beer Co. in Bend, Oregon.
Hernstrom, who also spent several years as a West Cost winemaker, lists 14 beers on the Bolo Beer website. The fare includes several types of ales, IPAs, Berliner Weisse and coffee blonde, milk stout and imperial stout.
Bolo Beer sits just a few blocks from Auntie D’s Gift and Coffee Shop, Valentine’s other active Passport participant.
Lattes, mochas, frappuccinos, iced lattés and cold coffee brews highlight the shop’s drinkable offerings, with jewelry, purses and kitchen and baby items to further tempt customers.
Except for mountain-type experiences — South Dakota’s Black Hills lie about 3½ hours northeast — outdoor lovers will find abundant new places to explore along and near the 76-mile-long Niobrara National Scenic River.
Kayaking and rafting vendors abound along the Niobrara as well as the Dismal River, about an hour south in the counties joined by the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway (Nebraska Highway 2).
Smith Falls State Park offers a breathtaking waterfall that drains into the Niobrara. The long Cowboy Trail, near the river atop the former Chicago & North Western Railway route, beckons to hikers and bikers.
Finally, golfers can seek out fresh challenges like Valentine’s Prairie Club Golf Course — also a past Passport site — and Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen, built to take full advantage of the area’s rolling hills and natural sandtraps.
