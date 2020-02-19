Next Mid-Plains Community College Visit Day set for Feb. 26

Mid-Plains Community College is giving prospective students and their families an opportunity to experience its programs first-hand.
The college is offering a Visit Day Feb. 26 to showcase its campuses, offerings and services. Among other things, participants will be able to tour their programs of interest, sit in on a class, meet instructors, join in hands-on projects, learn about the various services MPCC offers and meet new friends through fun activities led by current Mid-Plains students.
Specialists from a variety of departments will be available to answer questions and provide information about financial aid, housing and credit transfer among many other topics.
“Visit days are a great opportunity as they offer a different take on the typical campus visit and include several activities students might otherwise have to plan individually,” said Mindy Hope, area director of recruiting and admissions.
Anyone thinking about taking college classes is encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided, and all prospective students will receive a free hoodie.
Visit Day will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in North Platte and McCook. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. RSVPs are required at campus.mpcc.edu/ics/rsvp.
