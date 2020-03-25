Some people consider thirteen unlucky, but that was not the case for the 13th annual Polar Bear Tank Race at Mullen the first weekend in March.
Livestock tanks with racing teams were put into the Middle Loup River a couple miles west of Mullen and ended up just past the Middle Loup River bridge north of town.
Mitch and Patty Glidden, owners of Sandhills Motel and Glidden Canoe Rentals, began this early spring event to “put heads in beds” during slack tourism season.
The money raised by the Polar Bear Tank Race goes to the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, Nebraska Highway 2, which Mullen is on. Their yearly gifts have helped the marketing and promotion efforts of the SJSB organization to the tune of over $60,000 the first 12 years.
This year was 60 degrees warmer than last year, with the temperature at the bank kiosk reading 77 degrees after the race.
“I wear my red coveralls every year, but this year did not have to layer over them,” said Sharon “MiMi” Axline, who came from Dorchester with her husband, Harold. They have missed only one year due to health problems. This year the organizers presented MiMi with a birthday cake and large balloons, a 7 and a 5, to help her celebrate her birthday. The couple did not race, but floated down the river. The balloons accompanied them, but did not completely survive the encounters with trees along the way.
Fifteen tanks were put into the river, with 70 participants divided among them. The weekend began on with a Friday soup cook-off. Best soup is selected, and the best named soup and best decorated table also won prizes. Each year, teams decorate themselves and their tanks, and prizes are awarded in those categories as well.
All festivities were headquartered at the Hooker County Community Center on the fairgrounds east of Mullen.
“This race could not happen without all the volunteers, from the Byway and family and friends,” Patty said. The Gliddens said they also appreciate the help from several sponsors, including Hooker County and Thomas County visitors committees, Sandhills Motel and Glidden Canoe Rentals, Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, Consolidated Telephone, Arnold Insurance Agency and Custer Public Power District.
The two-day event was captured in over 300 photos and videos by Linda Lacy, Linda Teahon and Terri Licking.
Winners of the two-day event included:
» Best named soup: Pot Shop Brew, Linda Lacy of Ashby (past president of the SJSB).
» Best soup: Lenten Special, Dawn Mallory of Mullen. (She and husband, Gregg, of Chuckwagon N Jug restaurant, cater the prime rib supper on Saturday and do the cash bar).
» Best decorated table: Loops on the Loup (six alumni from Randolph High School).
Winning tankers
» Men’s Division: “Might Be” — Denny, Tracy and Kyle Whitfield and Colby Walton, all of Omaha. Denny has raced all 13 years and has the swag to prove it.
» Women’s Division: American ER — Jennifer Dady Thrall, Felecia Nittetterick, Ereci Veal, Brelle Bavid, Sutton Sparton.
» Best-dressed tanking team: Let it ‘B’ on the Loup — Janelle Gerlach, Joline Kuhn, Diane Brozek, Triva Brown, Julie Meyer.
» Best decorated tank: American Tankers — Cindy Ferdanes, Paula Konruff, Lonna Cleggo, Cindy Wiley, Kathy Goodall.
