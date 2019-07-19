Lincoln County Community Development Corp. is among four agencies in the region that have been awarded money through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
They are among 17 recipients of 2019 NAHTF funding, which is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The DED announced the recipients in a press release Friday.
The four area recipients are:
» Lincoln County Community Development Corp., $440,000.
» West Central Nebraska Development District, $484,500.
» Custer Economic Development Corp., $500,000.
» Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corp., $295,000.
NAHTF supports the development of quality, affordable housing in communities throughout the state. This, in turn, promotes economic growth by empowering communities to attract and retain families and the workforce, according to a DED press release.
“The availability of housing influences our ability to attract people and job creators to our state,” said DED Director Dave Rippe. “There’s no shortage of families and young professionals who choose small- or medium-sized Nebraska communities for their terrific quality of life. But finding a home can be a challenge. Small towns can compete equally with cities for young professionals and families, but they must invest in and develop the resources to do so. The NAHTF is a statewide resource and investment tool that helps empower communities to address their housing needs.”
Eligible funding recipients include local governments, community action agencies, nonprofits, public housing authorities and for-profit developers and contractors working with another eligible applicant. Eligible activities range from the construction of new owner-occupied or rental units to existing unit rehabilitation, down-payment assistance programs and non-profit technical assistance.
More information about the NAHTF program can be found at opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-affordable-housing-trust-fund.