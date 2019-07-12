Habitat homeowner gets keys to her new house

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 54th house Thursday. A single mom and two kids received the keys to their new home in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
Sonia Gonzales has lived in North Platte for three years and has been involved with Habitat for the last year and a half. She is moving into her new home with her 6-year-old son, Joshua Luna, and 16-year-old daughter, Aracely Sanchez.
Gonzales said the process was long and exhausting, but it was rewarding to see the new house.
“It is nice to not have a leaky roof, don’t have to worry about the heat, it is safe and stable,” Gonzales said. “Everyone that worked on the house were very giving people, very kind and giving with their help,”
Gonzales works at Linden Court now. During construction, she was working nights in an intensive care unit and going to school while putting hours into the house. She worked 267 hours out of 400 hours needed for her personal work time for the project; friends helped to fulfill the rest.
She said with all the time spent to see it become a reality, the one thing she is looking forward to doing in her new home is sleeping.
Along with the house, Gonzales received cleaning supplies, quilts, beef from Lincoln County Cattlemen and a big cooler of beef that was an anonymous gift.
Gonzales said she applied for a Habitat house in the last two minutes of the last day applications were taken in 2017.