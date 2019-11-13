Lunch with old friends

It was more than just lunch with some longtime neighbors and friends.
For the 15 women who gathered in the den room at the Centennial Park Retirement Village Friday afternoon, it was a chance to reconnect with some people they have not been in contact with for some time. The group sat around a pair of tables set up in the room and shared memories and laughter over a meal.
Each of the elderly women are widows and have moved from Wallace to North Platte over the past several years. Half of the group are residents at Centennial Park and there are a few more that live in the same facilities in the city now — whether it be the Regency Retirement Residence, the Buffalo Bill Manor or Linden Court.
But Friday was the first time that the entire group had got together in years. But lost time was quickly made up for.
“Started just asking questions about the changes in our lives I guess,” Arlene Unruh said. “It’s wonderful because some of these people I have not seen in awhile. Wallace is a tight-knit community and it is just great to see them all again. (Being widows) probably makes us a little bit closer because we all know what each other has gone through.”
Unruh was in attendance along with Isabelle Kinney, Delores Vanboening, Inez Fattig, Janet Phelps, Donna Sullivan, Doris Clemens, Virginia Coopersmith, Linnea Gibson, Aline O’Brien, Vee Griffiths, Edith Chevalier, Edith Lehmkuhl, Jeanette Kilgore and Bonnie Erickson.
The reunion came through some planning by Erickson and Kilgore.
“We just thought it was a chance to have a get-together (with everyone),” Kilgore. “Once in awhile you will see someone off-and-on or make a point to get together for lunch with them. Through the years it’s been maybe three or four at a time at one of the homes but there has never been anything like this. Never this many.”
Erickson, 93, one of the residents at Centennial Park, is a lifelong poet and shared two of her works at the start of the lunch. One passage from her poem, “My Old Creaking Body” seemed to hit the theme of Friday’s gathering:
This getting old has to be
A great time for you and me
To look back on the life we lived
And praise the Lord for all we’ve seen.
Erickson then asked the women after the lunch to recount some of their favorite memories.
“This is a time of sharing and a time of getting together and remembering,” Erickson said.
Erickson’s daughter, Peggy Baker, also was on hand for the lunch. Baker said the event brought back memories for her as well.
“The ones that live (at Centennial Park) I see frequently, but the other ladies, I don’t,” Baker said. “It’s fun. I know them all from growing up in Wallace and living there for a long time. It’s something that I hope that they can do again.”
Kilgore echoed that sentiment.
“It’s something that we haven’t really talked about yet,” Kilgore said, “but maybe two or three times a year we could plan some type of get together. That would be nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.