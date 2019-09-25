NPCC music department to host fall jazz and choir concert

The North Platte Community College music department will host its first jazz and choir concert of the semester on Oct. 1.
“This concert is a mixed bag of classical, pop, traditional and foreign language songs,” said Pam Koch, music instructor. “Choir songs will include, ‘Celebrai!’, ‘KwaMashu,’ ‘Earth Song,’ ‘True Colors’ and ‘I Will Arise and Go,’ plus many others.”
The jazz band will perform such songs as “Vehicle” and “Thriller.” Koch will direct the band, and adjunct instructor Chelsea Leal will direct the choirs.
The concert is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s south campus.
For those unable to attend the concert, it will also be livestreamed on the Mid-Plains Community College YouTube channel and at npccknights.com.
