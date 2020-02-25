Snow, wind reducing visibility on west central Nebraska roads

The Nebraska 511 Traveler Information website showed roads in west-central Nebraska completely or partially covered with snow and blowing snow through Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re still watching some areas of light snow move through the area,” Nathan Jurgensen, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the agency’s Lee Bird Field office, said Tuesday morning. “The big constant has been the wind that at times approached 30 mph and with the light and fluffy nature of snow, that could drastically reduce visibility.”
The heaviest snow reports, Jurgensen said, came from Custer, Frontier and Gosper counties with 3-4 inches of snow in some areas southeast of North Platte.
“We have heard of plenty of accidents,” Jurgensen said.
He said the storm was a bit of an oddity.
“The storm is moving west, northwest to east, southeast with impacts down into Kansas,” Jurgensen said.
“From the tri-cities to the east, there is not much of an impact,” Jurgensen said. “The western part of the state was impacted the most.”
The forecast is for warming temperatures beginning Wednesday and Thursday.
“Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and into the 40s and by the weekend 40s and 50s,” Jurgensen said. “There may be some low 60s in southwest Nebraska on Saturday.”
He said the snow should melt over the next couple of days, and there doesn’t appear to be more moisture on the way until next week, Tuesday or Wednesday.
