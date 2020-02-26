McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announced their 11th annual Radon Poster Contest winners, which included two age groups and was open to children ages 9 to 14 years old.
Winners were presented with prizes by Trail and Program Manager Helena Janousek, who congratulated them on helping to educate their community about the dangers of radon.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. It is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that enters homes and buildings and cannot be detected unless it is tested.
In Nebraska, one out of two homes test high for radon, according to the SWNPHD press release. Do-it-yourself test kits are available at SWNPHD offices or by mail for a small fee.
Photos of top posters can be found on the website at swhealth.ne.gov and on Facebook and Twitter. The health department serves Chase, Dundy, Hayes, Hitchcock, Frontier, Furnas, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St., McCook, one block north of Arby’s, and 501 Broadway, Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.