Southwest Nebraska students learn healthy food habits at 4-H event

A $2100 grant sponsored by the Walmart Foundation and the National 4-H Council helped southwest Nebraska Extension staff reach more than 470 fifth and sixth graders at four sites including McCook, Culbertson, Imperial and Curtis.
The grant also funded teen ambassadors’ shirts and prizes.
In Curtis, 108 area fifth and sixth grade students learned healthy habits at the “4-H Healthy Habits Food Day” held on Jan. 30 at the Curtis Memorial Community Center in Curtis. Students were from Maywood, Medicine Valley, Eustis-Farman Public School, Hayes Center Schools and home schools.
Southwest Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development Educators and Assistants — Kathy Burr of Curtis, Kimberly Cook of Trenton, Donna Kircher of McCook, Debbie Kuenning of Imperial and Extension Food and Health Educator Nancy Frecks of Trenton — taught the students about making healthy food choices, balancing their diets with physical activity and the importance of healthy eating.
The five lessons taught during the day covered whole grains, vegetables, beans as a protein source, the MyPlate program, and kitchen and food safety.
Frontier County Healthy Habits teen ambassadors Aretta Brennemann, Jon Oberg, Grace Brennemann, Elisa Oberg and Janae Oberg assisted with the events.
Students prepared and tasted food items throughout the day, along with making their own walking tacos. The Walmart Foundation and National 4-H Council grant covered food supplies and each student was sent home with several handouts, recipes and a bag of food items to prepare a bean salsa dip.
In a press release, youth development educator in Frontier County Burr thanked volunteer Carol Hanes for preparing the hamburger and lunch line; school administration and staff; high school teen ambassadors for helping younger students, the Curtis Community Center and its staff; and the Extension staff for working together as a team, which allowed them to reach more than 470 students in four days.
Student participants’ comments included, “Protein helps my muscles get strong!”,
“I can make these yummy yogurt banana splits at home!” and “I had fun and learned new ways to make food at home.”
