LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation announces the launch of the Foundation’s Statewide Grants Program through a gift from the Dillon Foundation, according to a press release.
Grants would benefit local historical and educational organizations providing programming and learning opportunities in community history. Examples of applying organizations include museums, historical societies, and libraries that use core educational, preservation and interpretive programs. Grants up to $5,000 are available.
The new program benefits the scope and effectiveness of historical work and education on the local level across the state.
“There hasn’t been, nor is there now, in Nebraska a statewide grants program that can assist local historical efforts on the part of historical societies, museums, archives, libraries,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director. “While states such as Florida, Montana, Minnesota and others have programs in place and while those have been extremely helpful to the chronically-underfunded local historical efforts, to date, no such program has been available in Nebraska.”
For a limited number of organizations that do receive some government support from counties or municipalities, funds are universally applied to operating expenses such as a salary for a director, utilities, insurance, or maintenance. This focused allocation leaves the organizations searching locally for funds to serve school classes, prepare exhibits, process and preserve artifacts, and undertake activities such as lectures and museum festivals. There is a tremendous statewide need for education, outreach and interpretive funding in these organizations.
“Since there is a need, we can create an opportunity,” Fattig said. “An opportunity to create a fund sufficient in size to generate earnings that would provide for an annual competitive grants program to benefit these local organizations.”
To donate and for more information, visit nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program or contact Leslie Fattig, executive director, at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-209-9140.
