A celebration of life for Old Glory in Thedford

THEDFORD — Close to two dozen or more of our nation’s flags, tattered, torn, some older than others, were burned Sunday in a solemn, respectful flag retirement ceremony by the veterans of American Legion Steidley-Kayton Post 230 at Thedford.
The program was preceded by a freewill donation meal at the Legion Hall of grilled hamburgers or brats, salads, beans, chips and desserts, including a cake celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, which was made by the Grocery Kart Deli in Broken Bow. Proceeds from the meal will go towards the posts’ American Legion Auxiliary. Monday was the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now commemorated as Veterans Day, when the guns fell silent and a peace treaty was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to end what was then called the Great War.
The program took place behind the hall and paralleled more a celebration of life of a family member or dear friend. Respect is paid family and friends when their life of service is over after working and toiling all their lives to make a better life for their family. These flags, too, were old friends, who gave years of service, flying over the lawns of individuals or by the courthouses, post offices, banks and other federal buildings daily.
Some flew strictly on the special holidays such as Memorial Day in May, Flag Day in June, Independence Day in July, Patriot’s Day in September or Veterans Day in November. Some were tattered as they hung on our community’s light poles, whipped by the high winds Nebraska is known for. Others hung only for three days or so every year for several years in our area’s cemeteries during Memorial Day weekend.
Close to 40 residents braved the cold to stand and pay their respects to the country’s flag, Old Glory — the nickname given to her in 1831 by Capt. William Driver.
On hand for this solemn occasion was District Commander of the American Legion Richard Colson of Paxton, and his wife, Vicki, who is the district president of the Auxiliary. Richard Colson oversees 23 posts in the eight counties of Perkins, Keith, Arthur, Thomas, Hooker, Dawson, Lincoln and Logan, while Vicki Colson’s area is the same, but has only 20 auxiliaries, as not all posts have the auxiliary associated with them.
“The command is a two-year term, so I’ll be done in June 2020,” Richard Colson said.
His service was during the Vietnam era, in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Colson has been to several flag retirement ceremonies over the years.
“I remember one of my first was in Ogallala where it had been 30 years since one had been done. A back of a pick-up was piled high with old flags, over 1400 flags were burned that day,” he said.
Colson went on to give an update of the American Legion. It was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919.
“It is the only veterans organization that Congress oversees. In fact, four months ago (July 23) Congress passed the LEGION Act. It states any veteran from Dec. 7, 1941, to now can join an American Legion post. This is for all veterans that served during the Cold War or who are serving now in a hostile environment. It is also for the 1,600 plus who died during that time serving their country when no war was officially declared.
As this is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, it is time for any of our service men and women that wore our country’s uniform admirably to be welcomed into the American Legion.”
He went on to say that his post’s members are personally inviting the area’s veterans that were not allowed in earlier to join their American Legion by paying that veteran’s first year’s membership dues.
“This is the least we can do to compensate for the slight shown them all these years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.