Tickets available for MPCC rodeo team banquet

Tickets are on sale now for the 2020 Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team Banquet. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, is Feb. 22 at the Holiday Inn Express in North Platte.
The banquet will begin with a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by a live auction and prime rib dinner at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for the rodeo team. Previous funds have been used to purchase trailers, roping dummies and a bucking machine.
A portion of the proceeds will be put toward a $1,000 dual excellence scholarship for rodeo team members who have demonstrated success both in the arena and in the classroom. The scholarship will be presented at the banquet.
Additional activities for the night will include a recognition of all MPCC rodeo team members. Dustin Elliott, rough stock coach, and Garrett Nokes, timed event coach, will provide a recap of 2019 highlights and talk about the team’s goals for the future.
There will also be a drawing for a Traeger Lil’ Tex grill with cover donated by Crawford Supply and valued at almost $700. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. They can be purchased through either of the rodeo team coaches, Stacy Mann at 535-3608 or mannsj@mpcc.edu, or Carol Garrison at 535-3778.
The live and silent auctions will feature items such as a GR front end replacement bumper, a rustic wagon wheel table and a roping dummy.
Donations of auction items are still welcome. They must be dropped off at the NPCC South Campus Welcome Center, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte or at von Riesen Library in McCook by Feb. 19.
Admission to the banquet is $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased through Bobbi Muehlenkamp at 535-3731 or muehlenkampb@mpcc.edu. A limited amount of tickets will also be available at the door.
