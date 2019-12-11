Tour de Nebraska releases 2020 route

The 33rd Tour de Nebraska announced its route for June 17-21, 2020. This bicycle adventure starts and ends in Kearney, home of the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument.
Tour de Nebraska celebrates all bicycles and let’s you literally choose your path: Road or Gravel.
» Day 1: Kearney to Alma, 59 miles.
» Day 2: Alma to Red Cloud, 56 miles.
» Day 3: Red Cloud to Hastings, 52 miles.
» Day 4: Hastings, 31, 60, 104 miles.
» Day 5: Hastings to Kearney, 53 miles.
This five-day bicycle adventure totals about 280 miles. Start your bicycle adventure experiencing the best of Kearney, which includes many attractions, museums, parks and local breweries. Alma features Harlan County Lake, which is Nebraska’s second largest reservoir. And then it’s off to historic Main Street in Red Cloud. Along the way will feature a ride in Willa Cather’s prairie. This Nebraska landscape inspired the great American novelist.
Hastings is throwing a party for the weekend riders and will feature Steeple Brewing Company and Wave Pizza on Friday. Saturday the riders can ride a century or relax at the Hastings Aquacourt Pool at Chautauqua Park. Saturday night will feature a First Street Brewing Company street dance that includes live music and awesome Nebraska food trucks from the region.
Tour de Nebraska estimates 500 riders from 25 states will experience Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle. Nebraska charm will be on full display as the TDN riders head to new parts of Nebraska. To get more information or register for TDN, simply go to tourdenebraska.com.
