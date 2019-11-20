Turkey tradition continued in Seneca

SENECA — No one knows for sure just when Seneca United Church of Christ started serving their annual turkey dinner, always on the last Sunday in October, nor when a bazaar in conjunction with it started.
“All our records were lost, but I was a young bride in 1962 when I first started helping,” LaVina Sevier said.
In her 80s, she still helps — just not as fast as she once was.
“I can still wash dishes,” she said.
It is now estimated this annual dinner has been going on close to 70 years. The renovated Seneca school auditorium, now known as the Seneca Community Hall, is the only place in town big enough for the event.
Sevier has turned over the coordination and oversight of the event to Mullen resident Donna Reynolds who offered the grocery list used.
“Eight whole turkeys at 20 pounds apiece, plus nine turkey hind quarters; 80 pounds of potatoes, peeled, cooked and mashed by the few volunteers who split the duties among themselves, a heck of a lot of salads all homemade by not only our volunteers, but other friends; several ice cream pails full ofhomemade dressing (stuffing), were made, as well as the gravy and the desserts were too numerous to count. The only items bought besides the table service and drinks were the rolls, butter and corn,” she said.
Deb Daly said she peeled 38 pounds of potatoes herself.
Seneca is on mountain time, so those churchgoers in central time are the first to form the line prior to the 11 a.m. MT start. It isn’t long before the line stretches the whole length of the hall.
By the time the early eaters are done, the churchgoers to the west start showing up and taking the seats vacated by those done eating, which is good as the table and chairs cannot accommodate the estimated 250 attendees that they prepare food for. This year’s final tally was 240.
Jars of homemade horseradish is on eof the favorites each year at the bazaar. Each year, volunteers harvest and collect fresh horseradish from ranches around the Seneca area.
The fresh horseradish is taken to Sevier’s home a couple of weeks prior to the annual dinner in five-gallon buckets, where volunteers spend a day, washing, peeling, washing again and cutting it to fit into a grinder.
An electric grinder is used outside in the fresh air.
This year the volunteers made 137 pint jars of horseradish.
