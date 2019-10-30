University hosts ‘Connecting The Dots’ to a future career event in Curtis, McCook

Exploring possible careers and learning how to prepare for the future was a Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development program taught to 192 freshman and sophomore high school students from Maywood, Medicine Valley, Eustis/Farman, Hayes Center, Southwest, McCook Public and home schools. Members of the statewide Nebraska Extension College Career Readiness Issue Team recently brought the 4-H youth development program “Connect the Dots” to two locations, McCook High School and the Curtis Memorial Community Center.
This interactive career exploration simulation program is designed to help ninth and 10th grade students learn more about careers of interest as well as how to “connect the dots” from ninth grade through postsecondary study to the workplace.
Each day, more than 25 local employers and college and military recruiters volunteered their time to represent the 16 “Career Clusters” and engaged with the students during the morning simulation. In the afternoon Nebraska Extension staff used “Motivational Skill” kits to help students learn what motivates them and why those skills are important when applying for jobs. Other breakout sessions included how to write a good resume, how to network and give a good first impression. Students practiced their “elevator speech.”
The following local businesses/organizations sponsored the educational program: Community First Bank in Maywood, Western Nebraska Bank in Curtis, First Central Bank in Curtis/McCook, Medicine Creek Chamber of Commerce, City of Curtis, SBDA of Medicine Creek, &McCook Public Schools. Other partners included: Curtis Memorial Community Center, McCook Community College/Mid Plains Community College, NCTA &College of Agriculture Sciences & Natural Resources.
