Worthman wins Make Your Mark on Cozad Award

On Sept. 15, Carolyn Worthman was named recipient of the seventh annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award. She was presented a plaque by Cozad Library Foundation President Claire Bazata at the United Methodist Church in Cozad.
The Make Your Mark on Cozad Award is presented in conjunction with the Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. Themes from Peter H. Reynolds’ book “The Dot: creativity, courage, and collaboration,” inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world. The inaugural award was given to Katherine Wilson in September 2013. It was given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole, and the arts specifically.
Members of the Cozad Library Foundation were quick to select Worthman for the prestigious award at their last regular meeting in early April. Worthman was a long-term promoter of the library by serving on the Library Board and Library Foundation for many years. In this position, there was always a push from Worthman to be sure artwork, specifically art by native Cozadians, was included and promoted in the library. An avid reader, Worthman is also founding member of the longest running book club in Cozad. Worthman has served Cozad in many civic and philanthropic capacities as well as a being member of the First United Methodist Church and uses her love of song to spread joy to those around her.
Besides Wilson and Worthman, other Make Your Mark on Cozad Award winners are: Ann Burkholder (2014); Jan Patterson (2015); Art Peters (2016), Ike and the late Gerald Davenport (2017), and Tim and the late Bonnie Hansen (2018).
