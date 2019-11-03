A collaboration helping to advance ag

Paulman Farms south of Sutherland has been involved in soil protection and conservation for many years.
This year, Roric Paulman worked with Locus Agricultural Solutions to test out their Rhizolizer product, a probiotic approach to producing a higher yield while providing a safe and reliable food supply.
On Oct. 23, Locus representatives were on hand as Paulman was in the midst of harvesting his corn. Paulman is a third-generation farmer, and his family has always had an eye on conservation and stewardship of the land, he said.
“The fourth generation — my son — is leading more and more the daily operations and I’ve got a fifth generation that is out here a lot, grandsons and granddaughters,” Paulman said. “I want to make sure that they have a place to not only work and provide that safe and reliable food supply, but also the conservation and stewardship of resources is a priority for us.”
That mindset has been in place with his family for a long time.
“We’ve been minimum till or no-till for over 25 years,” Paulman said, “so (we’ve been) looking at organic matter and soil health and a lot of these issues that consumers are now asking about and they want to reach back all the way to the farmer and understand where their food is coming from.”
The questions that consumers most often have, Paulman said, are about what he is doing with his soil and crop.
“Whether that’s corn that turns into protein or soybeans that turns into meal, whatever it is, they want to know,” Paulman said.
Bryan Guipre, business development representative with Locus, said his company is using a unique approach.
“The product is called Rhizolizer,” Guipre said. “It is a unique blend of a trichoderma fungi and a bacillus bacteria. They’re separate on the spectrums, but they’re two big bullies that get along.”
When they are applied to the soil, he said, they interact with each other on a positive note. They also compete with other fungi, especially harmful types of fungi and what they do together is a “root building machine.”
Paulman’s collaboration with Locus has been a positive experience.
“There’s a lot of products dropped off and ‘please try this,’” Paulman said. “What Locus has done is not only have they provided data, they’ve provided some strip trials and then the support is huge.”
He said there has to be some trust developed with the companies who offer products.
“If I don’t yield as a result of a product, then I’m not profitable and if I’m not profitable, then I’m probably not going to buy that product again,” Paulman said. “We have to work together to evaluate this because they have the science, I have the farm and I have the cultural agronomic practices that make a big difference in some of those things.”
He said the relationship has been great with Locus.
“In any new products and in any new relationships, it takes two to three years,” Paulman said. “This is our first year with Rhizolizer and what we’ve done is a lot of different treatments.”
The product has been in use for about three years and Guipre said data is still being evaluated.
“We’re seeing positive results,” Guipre said. “We don’t have the big ‘wow’ factor yet, I think that comes in how to get it applied on which crop, when to do it, things like that. That’s where it takes time to get there.”
Paulman’s has applied Rhizolizer using several methods including in the soil with the seeds and in side-by-side trials.
“We’ve done it in half of a field — treated and untreated,” Paulman said. “We’ve done some over the top with our ground sprayer, foliar feed and we’ve done some through chemigation, again a later season foliar feed that we’re going to be able to look at.”
There is a lot of data, but because this is harvest time, there hasn’t been time to evaluate it.
“We hope to be able to sit down, not only with Locus, but our other providers and look at it and evaluate,” Paulman said. “You have to be careful with data. You can make it say a lot of things and you want to make sure that what we’re doing provides a better decision for producers, a better opportunity to not only take care of natural resources, but also to make themselves have an ROI (Return on Investment) and have some profitability in this environment.”
For more information on Rhizolizer and Locus, the company’s website, locusag.com, can provide details on the product and the data it has on production improvement.
