Noah Jurjens was a three-season prep athlete as a member of the Brady High School football, wrestling and track teams.
But that was just part of the heavy participation in school activities for the Eagles’ senior over the past four years.
Jurjens also has been part of the one-act play, speech team, both band and choir and the National Honor Society and Future Career and Community Leaders of America.
“That’s something that I pride myself in,” Jurjens said of the balance of activities. “Yeah, in a small school you kind of feel a burden to be involved in a lot of things, but I was able to meet a lot of people and learned a lot of things through it.”
The coronavirus pandemic ended not only the final track season of Jurjens’ prep career but also his involvement in conference and district music competitions this spring. This past Thursday was also supposed to be the school’s music program.
“It is what it is,” said Jurjens, who will attend Doane University in Crete and run track. “I would have loved to have sung one more time in front of people that I know and played with the friends I have (in band). We can sit here and cry about it or we can move on. I had a good four years with it.”
Jurjens, a soprano, is one of two seniors in the Brady choir this year along with tenor Ashton TroBaugh. Jurjens plays the trumpet as well and was among the six seniors in the band — joined by flutists TroBaugh, Kate Axthelm, Megan Lusk; and clarinetists Elizabeth Sitorius-Johnson and Rene Assels.
There were 46 students in the band overall.
“That last day that we had band, that we practiced together, we went through one of the songs that we were going to do for the district music contest, ‘Song of Hope,’ and worked it really hard,” said Valerie Pohlman, the Brady choir and band instructor. “By the time we were done that day, we knew it was really good and that we were going to get a (rating of) one on that.”
Pohlman reaches out to her music students in weekly Zoom meetings and also uses the same method to work with a choir student on her vocal solo on a daily basis.
“With the band (students) right now we are looking at some music for the marching band next year,” Pohlman said. “We are counting on marching band happening.”
She said some of her students have continued to continue to sing or play their instruments throughout the quarantine for the love of the activity and also a form of therapy.
“It really is,” Pohlman said. “Music is something that is forever. It’s not something that they do while in school and then its over. You don’t ever quit music, you don’t stop.
“You listen to music to calm down, you listen to it to get excited,” Pohlman said. “You listen to it for every possible reason. It’s something that everyone relies on, not just kids. It’s important that they can (turn to music). To be able to sing or play an instrument can just be relaxing.”
The Brady music students are not the only ones coping with the end of their season. The Skills USA program was in its second year of existence at the school and had the state leadership conference scheduled for April 2-4 in Grand Island.
“The kids were preparing for (the conference) and I feel bad for them.” said David Jacobs, who heads the program that is geared for students who plan on pursuing careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. “They missed that opportunity to compete, and, heck, just on a personal basis, I miss seeing those kids.
“They are all determined and focused,” Jacobs said. “I feel bad for those seniors but also look forward to working with the younger kids again next year.”
Six Brady students were going to participate in the state conference, four of which were seniors.
One student was going to compete in extemporaneous speaking, and three others in team manufacturing in which they would have to use three different welding processing
“They definitely are a good group of kids,” Jacobs said.
