Celebrating Christmas at the Canteen

It only makes sense to associate North Platte’s World War II Canteen with the spirit of Christmas.
They share a birthday, after all.
Wednesday marks 78 years since Rae Wilson and a small group of female volunteers greeted their first troop train and distributed holiday treats to launch their signature contribution to America’s war effort.
During the following four Christmases, the Canteen’s home in the former 1918 Union Pacific Depot would sparkle with holiday decorations and offer extra helpings of the generosity that typified western Nebraska and northeast Colorado’s finest hour.
1941
There wasn’t time for Wilson and her friends to “deck the hall” on Dec. 25, 1941, if they had had one to deck.
Eight days had passed since the frail but determined 25-year-old railroader’s daughter had risen from a sickbed to see her brother — or so she expected.
Capt. Denver Wilson, commander of North Platte-based Company D of the Nebraska National Guard’s 134th Infantry Regiment, had shipped out with his unit after the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Now, on Dec. 17, word had spread: Company D’s on a troop train making a North Platte water stop.
Rae and her family joined some 500 gift-laden North Platte residents to welcome them.
But the soldiers on board didn’t look familiar. Rae found the unit’s commanding officer.
Yes, they told her, we’re Company D. Of the Kansas National Guard.
“But the sight of the smiling lads, their friendly spirits and their joy at seeing such a reception was too much for the crowd,” the Daily Bulletin wrote Dec. 18.
“They gathered around the boys, burdened them down with the gifts they had bought for their own sons and wished them well.
“As the train left, the boys waved gaily goodbye, thumbs were sticking out of open windows and mothers were dabbing their eyes with handkerchiefs. Some weren’t bothering about the hankies, just crying and not caring who saw them.”
Rae Wilson, taking it all in, remembered that the women of North Platte had staffed a Red Cross canteen to serve troop trains during World War I.
She reminded her town about it the next day.
“Why can’t we, the people of North Platte and the other towns surrounding our community, start a fund and open a Canteen now?” she wrote to the Bulletin.
“I would be more than willing to give my time without charge and run this canteen. ... I say get back of our sons and other mothers’ sons 100 per cent. Let’s do something and do it in a hurry! We can help this way when we can’t help any other way.”
That’s how Rae, her father, George, and 14 other women found themselves on the U.P. depot platform on a snowy, 26-degree Christmas Day.
In just seven days, the women had collected apples and unsold Christmas candy from downtown stores, scoured town for other treats, magazines and cigarettes and stored it all in the Cody Hotel lobby and then a switchman’s shanty.
They served about 300 men on five troop trains that day, the first of some 6 million service visitors on thousands of westbound and eastbound trains over the next 51 months and one week.
North Platte’s homegrown U.P. President William M. Jeffers stopped at the depot a few days later. Rae Wilson boarded his train car, seeking an answer to her letter asking to use the empty dining room for the Canteen.
“Take over tomorrow,” Jeffers replied.
Celebrating Christmas at the Canteen
On Dec. 25, 1941, volunteers started what would come to be known as the World War II Canteen in North Platte. Four years later, Christmas was synonymous with the gargantuan volunteer effort that fed soldiers passing each day through North Platte on trains, heading either for the West Coast or the East. Here are some scenes from those five Christmas celebrations.
1942
Rae Wilson was absent for the next three Canteen Christmases. After working herself into collapse during the Canteen’s first months, she was forced to move to California to regain her health.
But next-door neighbor and successor Helen Christ, her fellow townspeople and an increasing number of surrounding towns had put the Canteen on firmer footing as December 1942 began.
They planned to decorate the depot and serving room — and offer a special Christmas dose of hospitality.
“Boxes are being placed in the stores of North Platte today where all citizens are asked to place a Christmas gift box to be given the men in service who pass through the Canteen during the Christmas holiday,” The Telegraph reported Dec. 2.
So that no service member would feel shortchanged, the story continued, donors were urged to choose small gifts worth about 25 cents apiece.
“Those in charge will see that every boy that passes through North Platte (on) Christmas will get a Christmas present if you do your part.”
The town’s service clubs collected gifts at their Christmas parties, with the Business and Professional Women’s Club turning in more than 150 gifts “all wrapped in Christmas colors.”
When Sutherland volunteers staffed the Canteen Dec. 17, they brought 1,004 small gifts with them.
Canteen workers sought an electric “Merry Christmas” sign “so that soldiers on troop trains, who are not allowed to leave the cars, can see that someone is thinking of them when they read the Christmas greeting,” the Daily Bulletin wrote.
Workers from Municipal Light & Power installed the sign above the depot’s trainside entrance. Walter J. O’Connor’s stores donated colored rope. J.C. Penney Co. provided Santa. City workers brought evergreens.
Along with wreaths made by Canteen volunteers Rose Loncar, Daisy Belzer and Mary Beatty, “these decorations, sprinkled with an increasing number of uniforms due to holiday furloughs, add much to the Christmas spirit,” wrote the Bulletin.
On Christmas Day, some 1,500 service members got gifts along with their lunch and drinks.
“The hundreds of service men who passed through the Canteen expressed their appreciation in many ways, and the several pieces of mistletoe that hung from the lamp hangers came into frequent use, much to the embarrassment of some of the ladies at the Canteen,” The Telegraph reported.
By the end of Dec. 28, only one gift remained of the 4,516 parcels the Canteen had gathered.
1943
Merchants typically donated toward decorating North Platte’s downtown for Christmas. But their 1943 donations were “to be used in decorating the Canteen and furnishing special treats for the service men passing through North Platte,” The Telegraph wrote Nov. 30.
“The decoration committee plans to use the street lights and evergreen to decorate the front of the Canteen and also to decorate a large Christmas tree that will be placed on the outside, so that men who are not allowed off the trains will enjoy the Christmas spirit.”
Small wrapped gifts again were being collected, this time with a maximum value of 50 cents. When asked for gift suggestions, “the ladies in charge said, ‘Give just the thing you would send your boy; that is the thing that will please some other mother’s boy.’”
As Helen Christ and her core Canteen volunteers prepared for Christmas, they accepted a U.S. War Department Meritorious Service Award Dec. 19 during North Platte’s first coast-to-coast radio broadcast.
Then their attention returned to Christmas preparations alongside the daily challenges of meeting every troop train at every hour of the day.
“Hundreds of Christmas presents were received at the Canteen during the day,” The Telegraph wrote Christmas Eve.
Despite the stated 50-cent limit, “the size and weight of hundreds of the packages would indicate that the donors were more interested in giving some soldier, sailor or Marine a real Christmas present than keeping in mind the cost.”
Gothenburg volunteers joined North Platte’s Canteen stalwarts at the serving tables Christmas Day. By Dec. 27, The Telegraph wrote, “only a small number of the thousands of presents that were piled high at the Canteen are today resting on a small table at the desk.”
1944
The last two Canteen Christmases had featured nervous anticipation for the many thousands of U.S. and Allied service members heading to battle the Germans in Europe or the Japanese in the Pacific.
This year’s December visitors could smell victory. Adolf Hitler’s armies had been driven back to their borders. The Japanese fleet had been decimated at Leyte Gulf in the Philippines.
But as North Platte and the Canteen once more decorated and collected gifts, Hitler ordered a desperate Dec. 16 counterattack in the Belgian snows. It launched the bloody, month-long Battle of the Bulge.
“Nazis Drive Wedge Deeper,” said the Daily Bulletin’s Dec. 23 banner headline. “News From Europe Mostly Bad.”
Below that headline and a poignant cartoon of a soldier bowing his head (titled “Peace On Earth — Good Will To Men”) was another story: “Canteen Will Celebrate Birthday On Christmas.”
“More than 3,000,000 troops have been welcomed at the center,” it said. “Nearly 12,000 letters have been received in appreciation of the hospitality shown ...
“Today, the Canteen will service between 3,000 and 5,000 servicemen and women passing through North Platte. It will be a gala day as upwards of 5,000 gifts are distributed to those away from home in the service of their country.”
The “Canteen Honor Roll,” the list of Nebraska and Colorado towns that kept the Canteen going, had grown from 57 to 87 communities since Christmas 1943. It would swell to 125 before it closed.
The Canteen’s holiday customers saw a Christmas tree touching the ceiling, placed by U.P. Bridge & Building Department employees.
“Lights of the huge Christmas tree were lighted, and the hall was decorated with red and green streamers and paper bells,” The Telegraph wrote on Christmas Eve.
Volunteers gave away several thousand gifts Dec. 23-26, taking many to wounded service members in hospital cars stopped outside the depot.
In the Canteen room, “gifts on Christmas day were piled on the table where the servicemen and women could help themselves,” The Telegraph wrote.
“They picked up presents in both hands and, laughing and surprised, shook them, smelled them and felt of them until they were able to decide which present they wanted to keep.”
There was also good war news: Allied troops had stopped the German advance. By mid-January, the “Bulge” was erased and the final drive to Berlin could begin.
1945
With the war three months in the past, nostalgia reigned during the Canteen’s last Christmas.
Now serving homebound troops, Canteen leaders — again including Rae Wilson, who came home after V-J Day — intended to stay open until June 1946. They wound up closing April 1.
“Residents of this and surrounding communities are reminded that this will probably be the last Christmas the Canteen will be open, and Christmas gifts for servicemen and women to be distributed on Christmas day will be appreciated,” The Telegraph wrote Dec. 5.
Canteen leaders collected some 8,000 small gifts, setting the desired value at 25 to 50 cents apiece. The Dec. 21 Daily Bulletin identified the types of presents western Nebraskans might want to donate:
“Among the desirable items which will run near the fifty-cent purchase price are handkerchiefs, combs, brushes, shaving needs, socks, cigarettes, playing cards, stationery, home-made candy, fruit, pocket-size books, puzzles, games, souvenir items, new magazines, talcum powder, toilet soap, sewing kits, clothes brushes, bath salts, gift boxes of gum, popcorn balls and various combinations of candy and fruit.
“All packages must be gift-wrapped, and if for the women, they should be so identified.”
North Platte’s Gamble IGA store donated the Christmas tree for the Canteen room. On Dec. 15, decoration began in earnest with the arrival of evergreen sprays donated by the Chamber of Commerce.
“Wreaths of evergreen, centered with large red crepe-paper bows, were made and hung in every window, both on the platform and the street side of the Canteen,” The Telegraph wrote.
“A continuous string of evergreen sprays hang on the four walls and overhead and also are trimmed with red bows made by the Saturday workers.”
With the tall tree bearing tinsel and lights, all was ready for the Canteen’s last holiday visitors.
“I’ll be home for Christmas — if only in my dreams,” The Telegraph wrote, quoting the wistful wartime song Bing Crosby had recorded and made famous in 1943.
“With the ending of the war, the majority of service canteens closed; so to find the North Platte Canteen in operation will be a pleasant surprise for the members of the armed forces who pass through this city tonight and tomorrow.”
Finding that Christmas presents were also waiting for them, the paper said, “will make them know that, Santa Claus or no Santa Claus, the spirit of Christmas lives in the hearts of Nebraskans.”
Several post-holiday letters proved the point, including one printed in the Daily Bulletin from Pvt. Louis Stinson of Dutton, Montana.
“About 98 per cent of us are married and have at least one offspring, while one has five,” he wrote. “Steaming along through Christmas Eve, we all inwardly were hoping our families were having a swell evening and that Santa was generous to our children. We went to bed feeling slightly blue and lonely, not being with them.”
But when Stinson’s troop train pulled into North Platte, someone called out that free coffee and sandwiches — the staples of the Canteen — were on hand.
“He might just as well of hollered ‘fire,’” he wrote.
“Everyone dressed and dashed toward the merry Christmas lights and colors ... to have a cup of coffee in a western town with friendly western people — to actually receive a Christmas gift from under a Christmas tree, with even the aroma that only a true Christmas tree can produce — all blended together to make us feel right at home.
“And on this Christmas Day, we are still enjoying sandwiches, nuts, candy, popcorn and cigarettes. As we go farther and farther away, our memory of North Platte goes deeper and deeper.”
And beyond ...
The letters had started coming to North Platte shortly after Rae Wilson and her friends set up shop. They would keep coming for years after the Canteen closed.
The now merged Telegraph-Bulletin carried the following account on Christmas Eve 1946: “A Christmas card addressed to ‘The Ladies of the Servicemen’s Canteen at the Train Station,’ carries this plea to the postman — ‘Please try to find them!’
“Signed simply, ‘Gratefully! Just another serviceman,’ the card bears no signature.”
On Dec. 6, 1947, the Telegraph-Bulletin reported how a worker at the Ely-Hoppe lumber company found a note inside a crate of builders’ hardware: “North Platte, Nebraska — the town servicemen will never forget.”
Added the newspaper: “The crate was shipped here from Sterling, Ill. The note was unsigned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.