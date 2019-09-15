Focus: A shaky peace forged at UP’s 1st roundhouse

Even in its first year, North Platte had a knack for luring important visitors.
In October 1866, Union Pacific Railroad crews lay rails just east of the future townsite for VIPs including Robert Lincoln, the assassinated president’s son.
In July 1868, Republican presidential candidate Ulysses S. Grant became the first of eight sitting or future U.S. presidents to pass through North Platte.
In between, on Sept. 19 and 20, 1867, the railroad’s original roundhouse hosted white and Native American leaders to discuss “Red Cloud’s War.”
Neither Red Cloud, then the Oglala Lakota war leader, nor Grant, the Civil War hero and Army general-in-chief, was present that day.
But leading each side were Gen. William T. Sherman, Grant’s Plains commander and the architect of the 1864 “March to the Sea,” and Spotted Tail, an influential leader among Red Cloud’s Brulé Lakota relatives.
And British-born Henry M. Stanley, who would famously find Dr. David Livingstone in Africa, was among the reporters recording it all.
A temporary peace would be secured with the last Treaty of Fort Laramie, signed April 29, 1868, at the Oregon Trail landmark in eastern Wyoming.
The North Platte meeting “was kind of a preliminary hearing on the way out to Fort Laramie,” said Jim Griffin, director and curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Initial visits
All three of its major historical figures had already seen North Platte in that year of Nebraska statehood.
Stanley, then touring the Plains, filed his first of several dispatches from North Platte for the Missouri Democrat of St. Louis on May 25, 1867. His two-volume 1895 travel memoir preserves them.
Stanley arrived six months after U.P. crews reached and built through the “Original Town” plat laid out by Chief Engineer Grenville M. Dodge.
The track gangs, who had built past present-day Hershey before returning to North Platte, had pushed on west in early May. The town remained “end-of-track” headquarters and a major supply depot for the railroad, freighting outfits and overland emigrants.
“The prairie around seemed turned into a canvas city,” Stanley wrote. And “Hell on Wheels,” the portable community of gambling dens, saloons and brothels, thrived as “hundreds of bull-whackers walk about and turn the one street” — Front Street — “into a perfect Babel.”
Gruesome display
Stanley apparently was still in town when another VIP train — bearing top U.P. brass, U.S. senators and Gen. Sherman — took a train west for Omaha on June 3.
It was the second trip through Lincoln County in 10 months for Sherman, who had visited Fort McPherson in August 1866.
Stanley’s second North Platte dispatch, dated June 1 but noting reported Indian attacks through the 5th, says nothing about the general.
But historian Robert G. Ahearn wrote in 1956 that some “eager citizens” of North Platte, “anxious to impress the dignitaries, went out to dig up the bodies of some men recently slain by the Indians.”
Quoting a June 14 Omaha Herald story, Ahearn said the residents intended “ocular proof that the Indians were murdering the whites — that the high road across America was no longer safe, and that it was absolutely necessary the Indians should be driven off.”
Sherman, who briefly left North Platte to visit Fort Sedgwick at Julesburg, Colorado, “was sure that the extent of the slaughter was much exaggerated,” Ahearn added.
But the general wired Secretary of War Edwin Stanton June 17 from Fort McPherson that “if fifty Indians are allowed to remain between the Arkansas (River) and the Platte, we will have to guard every stage station, every train and all railroad working parties.”
A troubled summer
As Sherman headed back to St. Louis, Stanley moved on to Julesburg, reached by U.P. crews on June 24.
The railroad relocated its “end-of-track” offices there in July, and “Hell on Wheels” did likewise. But the Union Pacific left enough workers in North Platte to finish their first roundhouse, railroad shops and passenger hotel.
The 10-stall roundhouse, a wooden structure anchored with stone, could not have pleased Spotted Tail.
Then in his mid-40s, he had led a November 1854 attack that killed three whites near Fort Laramie. It followed an August conflict that left Lt. John Grattan, his 28-man command, his interpreter and a Lakota leader dead.
But on Sept. 3, 1855, Spotted Tail watched a 500-man unit under Gen. William S. Harney kill 86 Brulé in the Battle of Blue Water, northwest of present-day Lewellen.
He gave himself up and was imprisoned for a year at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, which convinced him “of the futility of military resistance to U.S. power,” Kingsley M. Bray wrote for Nebraska History magazine in 2002.
He worked after that to unite his branch of the Lakota and preserve a piece of the Brulé homeland while adapting to white control.
He nonetheless was sympathetic as Red Cloud’s fighters harassed three Army forts along the Bozeman Road through the Lakota’s Powder River hunting grounds in Wyoming and Montana.
On Dec. 21, 1866, Red Cloud’s men lured Capt. William J. Fetterman and his 80-man unit into a trap. All were killed, like Grattan’s unit 12 years before and Lt. Col. George A. Custer’s command 10 years later at the Little Bighorn.
At an April 1867 meeting with a “peace commission” in present-day Keith County, Spotted Tail and his people found support for a guaranteed Brulé reservation along the White River in present-day South Dakota.
But on Aug. 6, a Cheyenne band derailed a U.P. train and wrecked the telegraph line at Plum Creek near present-day Lexington, killing six. An Oregon Trail freight wagon train had been attacked near the same site in 1864.
Such was the context in which a reconstituted peace commission asked Spotted Tail and his allies to come to North Platte.
Feasts and weddings
Some early residents recalled the event in Archibald Adamson’s 1910 book “North Platte and Its Associations” and the 1920 “An Illustrated History of Lincoln County, Nebraska, and Her People” by Ira L. Bare and William H. McDonald.
Because the railroad hadn’t yet installed its locomotive servicing equipment, the brand-new U.P. roundhouse was chosen as the conference site.
But “there were guns hidden in the upper part of the building in case things went bad,” said Griffin.
Sherman’s party included Commissioner of Indian Affairs N.G. Taylor, U.S. Sen. John Henderson of Missouri and Gen. Harney, the Battle of Blue Water commander. Henry Stanley was among the reporters.
Sherman’s party first rode the tracks to Julesburg, where he inspected an Army camp before riding back to North Platte, Stanley wrote Sept. 17.
A day later, Stanley noted the arrival of some 200 Lakota and Cheyenne fighters with their families and five white captives to be exchanged for a Native American woman and boy taken at Plum Creek.
“Spotted Tail, the chief of the Brulés, used his influence to draw the Indians to the powwow,” he wrote.
Sherman and his associates greeted them with handshakes, causing the Indians to laugh “with a reckless glee as they threw themselves on the ground.”
Most of the Indians camped north of the North Platte River, while their leaders, interpreters and families camped west of the roundhouse.
“It was a never-to-be-forgotten sight,” Adamson wrote, “to see the various (Indian) bands filing slowly along west of the roundhouse clothed in garments made of hides of deer, antelope, buffalo and elk.”
Spotted Tail threw a feast for Sherman and Harney, Stanley wrote, at which “we found the supplies of Indian delicacies commensurate with the quality of the guests.”
The town’s residents offered their own hospitality. “Parties were given in their honor,” Bare wrote years later, “and at a wedding they attended, Gen. W.T. Sherman was the first to kiss the bride.”
But the Indians “had been dissipating the night previous” to the conference, Stanley wrote, due to “some reckless white (who) had supplied them with whisky.”
After a $200 reward failed to reveal the offender, Sherman declared martial law. “Each saloon and bar had a guard placed over it,” Stanley wrote, “and neither white, red nor black man could get liquor of any kind.”
‘Stop that road’
Indians and whites shared peace pipes as the conference opened Sept. 19. Then one Lakota after another spoke of peace but delivered a blunt message: The Bozeman Trail, and a similarly despised trail along Kansas’ Smoky Hill River, had to go.
“All you (Indians) that are sitting here in the council, I want to advise you: Be quiet. Behave yourselves. Leave the whites alone,” said Brulé leader Big Mouth, who also attended the meeting.
“And now, you whites, I speak to you. Stop that Powder River road; that is the cause of our troubles.”
Sherman waited until the second day to speak. He would discuss the Smoky Hill road another time, but as for the Bozeman Road, “while the Indians continue to make war upon the road it will not be given up.
“But if, on examination at (Fort) Laramie in November, we find that the road hurts you, we will give it up or pay for it.”
Sherman also advised the Indians to adopt white ways while they could still claim good farmland.
“A great many agreements have been made by people gone before us,” he said. “We propose to stand by them, but I am afraid they did not make allowances for the rapid growth of the white race ...”
A historic circle
What difference, if any, did those two days in North Platte make?
After Red Cloud endorsed the last Treaty of Fort Laramie in November 1868, the Army shut down the Bozeman Road and abandoned their forts.
The treaty set up the “Great Sioux Reservation” in present-day western South Dakota and guaranteed the Lakota the Black Hills, their sacred “Paha Sapa.”
Six years later, gold was found there. A Custer-led Army expedition fanned the gold fever. The whites demanded the Black Hills.
The Lakota and Northern Cheyenne, led by Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse, observed the U.S. centennial in 1876 by wiping out Custer at Little Bighorn.
But Crazy Horse soon was killed in captivity at Fort Robinson in Nebraska’s Panhandle. Sitting Bull fled to Canada. And whites controlled the Black Hills.
Sherman succeeded Grant as top Army commander when his friend became president in 1869. He died in 1891.
Stanley turned to foreign adventures, accepting an 1869 challenge to learn if Livingstone, who had gone to Africa in 1866 to seek the source of the Nile River, still survived.
He found him near Lake Tanganyika in Tanzania on Nov. 10, 1871, reputedly greeting him: “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?” Knighted by Queen Victoria in 1899, Stanley died five years later.
Both Spotted Tail and Red Cloud visited Washington, D.C., at President Grant’s invitation in 1871. The experience convinced Red Cloud to adopt his Brulé relative’s strategy of peacefully but firmly advocating for his people’s rights.
Today’s Oglala Lakota still occupy the Pine Ridge Reservation, north of the South Dakota-Nebraska line, where Red Cloud — who was born near present-day North Platte — died of old age in 1909.
Farther east, due north of Valentine, lies the Rosebud Reservation — the land along the White River that Spotted Tail’s Brulés considered home.
After his people were initially planted near Fort Randall on the Missouri River, Spotted Tail finally secured the reservation where his descendants remain. Shot and killed there by a rival in 1881, his body remains there as well.
A windstorm toppled North Platte’s first U.P. roundhouse that year but the railroad quickly rebuilt it on the same site, Griffin said. A third roundhouse rose there in 1902, lasting until it became obsolete with the advent of Bailey Yard.
Look right next time you drive north over the Jeffers viaduct. You’ll see a circular area that, every winter, is buried in a huge pile of corn as the fall harvest comes in.
That’s where white and Native American leaders came together, a century and a half ago, to talk of peace.
