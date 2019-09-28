Focus: PAC to host annual traveling Sheldon exhibit

The 33rd Annual Sheldon Statewide Exhibition will be in North Platte from Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, hosted by the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
The exhibit will begin with a reception for the public from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, with a short program at 6 p.m. During the rest of the month it will be open without charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday through Oct. 29.
Locally the exhibition is sponsored by NebraskaLand National Bank and the Art Study League. On a statewide level the Sheldon Statewide exhibition series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Sheldon Art Association.
This year the theme of the exhibition is “From Where I Stand.” Through a selection of paintings, photographs and prints from a collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln, the exhibition explores connections between landscape and personal, communal and national identities. According to publicity provided by the art museum, the artworks provide artists’ observations and expressions of how people affect the land they occupy and, in turn, how those environments influence their inhabitants.
As in previous years approximately 2,500 students from North Platte and area schools will see the artwork with the guidance of volunteer docents, who will tell the students about the art and lead them in discussion of the pieces on display.
Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 24 communities, reaching more than 350,000 people. This year “From Where I Stand” will be presented in Chadron, North Platte, McCook, Fremont, Lexington, York, Falls City and Beatrice.
