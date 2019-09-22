Focus: 90 years young, historic building's birthday party starts this week

It was called the “Wonder House” when it first opened on Nov. 24, 1929, and 90 years later it still brings a sense of wonder to those who enter its doors.
M. Keith Neville of North Platte and Alex Beck of Omaha were a part of the ownership group that built the now historic Fox Theater. Over the years, the arts scene in North Platte has been graced with movies and performances by the North Platte Community Playhouse and many others.
In 1980, the Theater was given to the Community Playhouse by the Neville sisters as a memorial to their parents, Keith and Mary Virginia Neville. On Friday, the Fox Theater’s 90th birthday celebration will begin with the “Bootlegger Birthday Party” from 6-7:30 p.m. as a prelude to the opening night of the show “Drinking Habits” that opens the 2019-20 Playhouse season.
The 90th celebration, that will have events that continue through the rest of the year, is a fundraiser that will help with the preservation of the building.
“I think the thing, when it all plays out, the piece that we can all relate to, whether it’s people here at the Playhouse or people in the community, is the preservation of this treasure in our community,” said Stuart Shepherd, Playhouse board president.
Sue McKain, board member and chairperson of 90th celebration agrees with Shepherd.
“In 1980, the Neville sisters gave the building to us and the community raised a quarter of a million dollars and then they started fixing it,” McKain said. “Since then, it’s been backwards. We fix it, then we try to go find the money. So we want to be proactive and this is a big fundraising, preservation campaign like we had in 1980.”
The Fox serves as a venue for many community events. The Playhouse schedules four productions each year, the Town Hall Lecture Series features four events a year and there are numerous organizations that rent the theater that is truly a community venue.
“When you look at the economic integrity of our community, people who are looking to move to North Platte are asking about the arts and what’s available here,” Shepherd said. “They ask what is the quality of life in North Platte and this is a huge piece of that. Take the arts away and there goes the energy of the community.”
The Fox sign is one of the preservation projects currently underway as Condon Signs has taken it down and is repairing it, maintaining its historic integrity. McKain said there is a list of projects that will follow that need funds to complete.
“We’re starting with the outside of the building — the sign, the sidewalks, tuck pointing, the roof — all that needs to be done,” McKain said. “Then we have lots of other projects and dreams that we could tackle after that.”
McKain and Shepherd both said it is time to give the building a good going over.
“There’s not many of this type of building left anymore and this is one is a pretty good size,” McKain said. “It’s pretty special that North Platte has this kind of opportunity and this venue to put it in.”
