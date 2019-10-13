Access to quality care is reaching new levels as the Great Plains Health Telehealth program grows across the region.
Sometimes travel time and weather can deter folks from driving to North Platte or Omaha for a doctor appointment and with the ever-changing technology, physicians are able to serve their patients more efficiently.
“We went down this path of how do we get care to the most amount of people possible, and not just care, but quality care,” said Fiona Libsack, chief development officer. “Our answer really came in utilizing telehealth technology so that physicians could reach patients in the entire region, not just North Platte.”
Libsack said the volume of care in North Platte made it unrealistic for providers to cover appointments in the outlying region.
“We started with one and now we’re up to 13 telehealth clinics,” Libsack said. “With some of those we are the originating site and some of those we are the receiving site, but they all serve the same purpose for us and that’s creating access for patients here in North Platte and our region.”
An originating site is where the patient is and the receiving site is where the doctor is video conferencing from with the telehealth technology.
Chastity Orr was assigned the responsibility as GPH’s telehealth coordinator and she has led the charge.
“At the originating site there is a staff nurse with them to facilitate the appointment and to assist the doctor,” Orr said. “With the telehealth equipment, the physician is able to fully assess the patient’s ears, mouth, listen to heart and lung sounds, completely review their body, assess their pupils, all by a physician that’s maybe 100 miles away, maybe 500 miles away.”
Orr said the only thing the physician can’t do is have physical contact with the patient, but the nurse at the originating site is able to do what the doctor requests.
“If the physician wants the patient’s arm raised or want to look at a particular section of their skin, they ask the nurse to help the patient raise their arm,” Orr said. “We have a clinic right now where they do an ultrasound so the doctor that’s seeing the patient is in Omaha and the patient is able to be in an office at a local clinic.”
Orr said other benefits of telehealth are limiting direct costs like travel time, missing work to travel four hours across the state one way, cost of gas, lodging, food.
“There’s also the indirect costs, but the biggest one I look at is that intangible cost,” Orr said. “That’s the patient’s anxiety about having to travel in difficult weather all the way to Omaha for an appointment and back today and ‘I’m missing work and that makes me anxious.’”
Orr said the service offers support, not only to the patient, but also to the physician.
“Nationally, the specialist burnout rate is 55 percent,” Orr said. “When you have a rural area like us where we’re able to provide those specialties, but we’re only able to provide a specialist of one, like neurology, nephrology, pulmonology, that puts a lot of pressure on the doctors.”
Physicians need family time, Orr said, just like anybody else.
“They need down time to recuperate and they can’t do that if they’re just a department of one,” Orr said. “That’s why we’re helping supplement them (through telehealth) within the hospital as well as the outreach sites to utilize that life/work balance and be able to provide the best care possible to the patient because the doctors can rejuvenate.”
Ivan J. Mitchell, chief operating officer, said the cost of having more than one on-site specialist in any certain discipline is enormous and that it is not plausible in the current climate of health care. However, through the telehealth Program, specialiasts can communicate with patients through the technology and that allows GPH to provide the quality care they desire.
“It helps us create access and keep patients as close to home as possible,” Libsack said. “We’re not having to send them (somehwere else) because their physician is not available, we can keep them here more and more. Of course, it has improved our physician satisfaction as well.”
It’s working very well over all, so much so that many communities are getting involved in it.
“One thing is that in the outreach areas, of course in Nebraska, we’re affected by weather frequently,” Libsack said. “We have a lot of providers on the road traveling sometimes up to two hours to an outreach community. If the weather is bad in any way, we’re obviously not going to put that physician in harm’s way, so he’s not going to travel.”
She said previously patients in the outlying areas were not being served when conditions prevented travel.
“Their appointments were being canceled, but with telehealth, we’re allowed to augment their clinics in bad weather and we can still see many of those folks,” Libsack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.