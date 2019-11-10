Call it gravel biking, or adventure or mixed-terrain/all-road riding. Whatever the term, it has been exploding in popularity among recreational and competitive bikers over the past few years.
A 2018 report by Bicycle Retailer and Industry News showed the overall value of bikes shipped in the country fell by $15 million over the previous year but that gravel was one of the categories that showed the biggest growth in terms of sales.
North Platte resident Ben Cooper is a convert to gravel riding, which consists of traveling longer distances on unpaved trails — often filled with crushed rocks — on larger-tire bikes. He said the safety aspect was one hook.
“We were riding roads a lot and I was just was getting tired of the cars — just the distracted drivers in itself,” Cooper said. “(Gravel) is mainly just getting out and away from the vehicles. Just had been too many times of too many close calls with cars on the highway. Then you hear or read about other people in the cycling community who have been hit and a few even killed. With the gravel, you are getting away from all of the cars.”
Then there is the nature factor to consider as well.
“You are out there on your own riding with the wildlife,” Cooper said. “You see pheasants flying out of the ditch and we have had deer come running alongside and almost hit us. There was one day I was out riding in the (Cottonwood) canyons and I came up on a bobcat. It was looking the other direction but I literally rode up on it. You see a lot of that.”
The casual gravel-riding on weekends has increased in popularity as have the number of long-distance races over the past decade with Oklahoma and Kansas being among the hot spots in the country. Kansas features the Dirty Kanza, one of the premier events in the country, which rides along the rural paths in the Flint Hills in early June and had 2,750 registered riders this year.
Nebraska has a few notable events as well, including the Gravel Worlds in Lincoln in August. Shae Caldwell, the co-owner of Whitetail Cycling in North Platte, said the plan is to have a local race in 2020 with the distance between 120 and 150 miles for the main race.
The race courses are remote and require the riders to be self-reliant in terms of food, water, bike care and guidance as competitors navigate the trails maps with the assistance of GPS devices
Cooper’s son, Kaden, rode in his first gravel race in September — the Pony Express in Marysville, Kansas. The North Platte High School freshman completed the 75-mile trail in about six hours and is hooked on the competition and challenges of the sport.
“Probably the most difficult part is that you are out in the middle of nowhere (on the course) and you look in front of you and there’s no one (else) and you look behind you and there’s no one,” Kaden said. “It kind of makes you think that you might not be in the right spot. You just have to keep your head down and keep pedaling.”
Kaden rides a gravel-specific bike, a Salsa Journeyman, while Ben uses a fat-tire bike. Gravel bikes have larger, knobbed tires, with a width typically between 32 and 45 millimeters or even fatter for stability and grip on the terrain. The bikes also have drop handlebars, like a road bike, to give the rider more options for hand placement. That allows the person to get into an aerodynamic position to reduce fatigue on the longer rides.
Eighteen-year-old Luke Entz was a swimmer during his time at North Platte High School, but the 2018 graduate has become a mountain and gravel bike enthusiast. He has put in between 2,500 to 3,000 miles in a year riding his Hardtail mountain bike.
“For me it’s something I just really enjoy doing to stay fit,” said Entz, who has competed in three gravel races over the past year. “I will go out and ride all day. That’s something that you see in a lot of these (gravel) races. There are people who aren’t really going after a certain time but just want to accomplish something they didn’t think they could do, like ride a bike for more than 100 miles.”
