Great Plains Health psychiatrist says social media can be overwhelming for growing brains

Social media has amplified the complex issues of anxiety and depression, especially in youth, according to Dr. Geetanjali Sahu, a psychiatrist at Great Plains Health.
She, who recently joined the staff at GPH, participated in a December panel discussion after the North Platte screening of a film by the I Love Public Schools organization titled “The Mind Inside: Episode Two,” which deals with the Nebraska’s middle and high school students’ mental health. Sahu’s practice includes adults as well as adolescents and children.
The 30-minute film includes the story of Reid Adler, a victim of cyberbullying and the inspiration for the Omaha metro-area schools’ #BeKind initiative. The piece weaves together Reid’s story, told by staff members at Ralston High School, and blends student voices that describe the realities of today’s school experience, complicated by social media.
During middle school, “that’s when you try to make new friends, you try to make new connections, you are kind of coming out of your shell and moving from your family to the outside world,” Sahu said.
That in itself is anxiety-provoking, she said, and the pressures of social media add to that.
“If you add all of that and that take it into consideration, you can imagine how much anxiety there could be,” Sahu said. “There are so many tracks that are going on simultaneously, so it’s not a surprise that a lot of kids have anxiety at that time in their life.”
The film deals specifically with cyberbullying and its impact. Reid Adler died by suicide after an ex-girlfriend shared an inappropriate image of him online.
“What really strikes me is the amount of bullying that goes on and that adds onto the anxiety,” Sahu said.
Dr. Jeff Bostic, professor of child psychiatry at Georgetown University, was interviewed in the film.
“Social media is a very complicated topic,” Bostic said. “The biggest problem is that it is happening right now in front of us. We didn’t even know what this was 10-20 years ago.”
He said there are certain trends that health professionals are beginning to recognize specifically.
“There are advantages to social media, both in terms of connecting with people and learning about things,” Bostic said. “Unfortunately, the downside that we’re starting to see is that too often kids identify what kind of person they are by how they’re perceived so concretely. A big issue we see right now with kids is they gauge their life by the number of likes that they get on social media.”
Sahu affirms this conclusion.
“Just fitting into the mold, which is considered the hip and happening, the ‘it’ crowd. I think that adds on to it,” Sahu said. “Obviously, there are genetic factors. For instance, if there is a family history of anxiety, you are more prone to anxiety.”
There are also psychosocial factors.
“If you add on parental abuse or substance abuse, financial problems, all these complicate the issue,” Sahu said.
None of this is really new information, Sahu said, but other factors amplify the issues, including social media. Another complicating factor is that the adolescent brain is still growing.
“At that stage, your frontal lobe is not completely developed,” Sahu said. “You don’t have that filter in front of you to decide, OK, this is all bling and this is not the real substance. You kind of get attracted to that bling.”
She said youngsters look at celebrities and think the lifestyle they live is real.
“Adults, however, have that frontal lobe developed and they understand celebrities get paid to do what they do,” Sahu said. “That’s not a lifestyle I would want to achieve. But if a teenager or middle schooler sees that, that’s what they idolize.”
Sahu thinks that society hasn’t figured out how to handle the explosion of social media.
“With the amount of news on social media, just how much can a person process?” Sahu said. “I’m a child psychiatrist; if I get overwhelmed, just imagine how much a kid gets overwhelmed.”
The parental role is important as well.
“It’s not just kids being alone, I think it’s also parents just getting busier with work,” Sahu said. “That’s the demand of our times or whatever it is, but parents can still guide their kids. It’s not the amount of time, it’s the quality of time they spend with their kids.”
Another component is that parents feel pressure of how best to form a relationship with their kids, as well.
“Some parents are like, ‘I’m friends with my kids,’” Sahu said. “And that’s OK, but you still have to have that line of ‘but I’m your parent too.’”
She said that is really a fine balance to achieve.
“‘I’m your friend and you can talk with me, but I’m your parent too and what I say goes,’” Sahu said. “It’s really difficult to maintain that fine line, especially in this age group.”
Sahu said the parent has to decide how much monitoring they want to do, but that the child needs to be involved with the decision as well.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for support, information and local resources, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.
Both services are free and available 24/7.
