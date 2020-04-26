Lost season: Hershey seniors reflect on one-act, but miss end of year events

Missing out on the close of their senior year brought about some disappointment, but Hershey seniors still have a lot of memories to draw from despite the interruption caused by COVID-19.
Justin Jorgenson said luckily one-act took place earlier in the year.
“That didn’t get affected at all,” Jorgenson said. “Last year was the first year that Hershey one-act went to state in 25 years so that was a huge thing I got to be a part of, which is awesome.”
Although the team did not make it to state in the fall, there was a lot to be joyful for, Jorgenson said.
“We didn’t do quite as good this year, but we all had fun,” Jorgenson said. “It does matter how well we do, but as long as we have fun doing it, that’s really the biggest thing. Thankfully, my last year in high school I got to experience the full one-act season.”
He said he was not so fortunate with completing his senior music season.
“It is disappointing because it, of course, was going to be my last concert for choir,” Jorgenson said. “But I’m glad we got to do the concerts leading up that.”
He said the Christmas concert is one of the favorites for both the choir and the audience.
“We have this tradition of singing ‘Silent Night,’ then we sing it in German and then we do it in sign language,” Jorgenson said. “A lot of people look forward to that so I’m glad that we at least got to do that.”
Avery Fischer sang in the choir, swing choir and participated in one-act as well and losing out on the end of the year activities was difficult, she said.
“I mean it’s not a huge deal, but it (was disappointing) that the one time that my parents would be able to see us perform didn’t get to see that, especially for swing choir,” Fischer said. “We only got to go to one competition, so I guess we didn’t really get to grow as a group.”
There were a lot of memories created early in the year for Fischer with one-act.
“We didn’t make it to state (this year), which is alright because we came out with all these great memories,” Fischer said. “A whole bunch of us one-act nerds got closer and it was just really fun.”
One incident stands out to Fischer.
“You had to hold on to the (memories) you already made,” Fischer said. “It was really fun because I guess one of the memories I have is when we were trying to clean off the stage, one of my friends bent down and he ripped his pants. That was kind of funny.”
Missing out on graduation is difficult as well, Fischer said.
“We went through 12-plus years of schooling and we really didn’t get a final goodbye, you could say,” Fischer said. “We missed out on the three best months of school that we would have. But altogether, I mean the world is going to keep turning, but we don’t get the same experiences those previous classes had.”
Tia Elsasser said she was also disappointed with missing out on graduation and walking the halls one last time, but she has some positive memories.
“During the dances we’d all like group together and they’d play our class song,” Elsasser said. “All of our class would get together and we’d dance and sing to it.”
Josh Eshleman was involved in football, golf, choir, FCCLA and National Honor Society.
“It was my first year of varsity golf,” Eshleman said. “We missed out on the state FCCLA conference, National Honor Society induction, prom, graduation — all of that really stings.”
He found something to help him cope with the losses.
“I actually got a full-time job at the Walmart Distribution Center,” Eshleman said.
Speech was the main activity for Ambrosia Legg.
“It’s where I put most of my energy,” Legg said. “The last couple of years I’ve done one-act and this year I picked up FCCLA and I was the wrestling manager. I also did robotics as well.”
Her championship in informative speaking was a highlight of her senior year, Legg said.
“Winning SPVA was definitely a good way to end the season,” Legg said. “If it was going to end early, I’m glad it ended where it did.”
