The Maxwell Family, Career and Community Leaders of America team at least submitted their entries to the district competition before COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the school.
Jerlyn Hohnholt, family and consumer science teacher at Maxwell and FCCLA director, said the students scored very well.
“In comparing their scores across the state, they would have been a state champion,” Hohnholt said. “They were so excited.”
The basic function of FCCLA organization is to focus on the family, Hohnholt said. She had seven seniors in the Maxwell chapter.
“I’m just sad, and they’re sad,” Hohnholt said about missing out on so many things. “We had such a great group of kids this year. They’re hard working, they’re good students, they’re very passionate about their sports, their extracurricular, their school. They’re just a really, really neat group of kids.”
Zoe Francescato said the abrupt ending to the school year was frustrating.
“It was kind of sad,” Francescato said. “I’m kind of optimistic about it, but it is what it is and I’ve had a good year, so I’ve kind of come to terms with it.”
Francescato said a positive from the shutdown is that she has had more time to talk with her friends.
“We don’t get to see each other often because they’re in sports and life is busy,” Francescato said. “I think that’s the one part I’m going to miss about FCCLA is spending time with my friends.”
She has participated in FCCLA since seventh grade.
“It’s really built my leadership skills and my communication skills and just the overall the person I am,” Francescato said. “It has helped me become a better speaker in public and it’s really been great to participate in so many amazing projects in this organization.”
Next year she will be attending McCook Community College to study early childhood development.
“Then after my two years there I’m going to transfer to a university to get my bachelor’s and then become a preschool or elementary teacher,” Francescato said.
Senior Kelsey Thomas said there was some satisfaction in being able to complete at least part of the competition process.
“I do the chapter-in-review portfolio that kind of shows off and brags about the rest of our members and what they’re doing throughout the whole year,” Thomas said. “Honestly, I was happy that we got to compete at least once with the project.”
Thomas is involved with the child development program, speech team and sports.
“I didn’t even get to start my track season and that is my favorite sport, too, so that was a really big bummer,” Thomas said. “At first I was really, really bummed about everything. I was really sad about it just because I’ve worked so hard for it.”
Now that she’s had time to think about it, she said the loss doesn’t seem as devastating as it was in the beginning.
“I will have other graduations from, like, college and medical school because I’m planning on going to med school,” Thomas said. “So my family could see those things. It just really is a bummer that I didn’t get to have a graduation traditionally from my own high school.”
There is one thing she will miss about her senior year.
“I’ll miss all the memories I could have made these last couple of months with my friends that I don’t get to see on a regular basis just because I live in the country and they live in town,” Thomas said.
She does have a positive memory she will carry with her.
“All the times I was in calculus class is probably one of my top classes this year,” Thomas said. “It was always fun to come in and have those conversations with my friends in that class, and my teacher was really funny too.”
Thomas’ plans to go to Mid-Plains Community College for one year, then transfer to Nebraska Wesleyan University or Wayne State College for track.
Hohnholt said one project the FCCLA students missed out on was related to the early childhood program.
“I’ve been trying to help them finish their portfolios that they’ve been working on for our little preschool kids,” Hohnholt said. “They were supposed to share those at the end of the year during our preschool graduation.”
The FCCLA members would have presented their work to the kids.
“That’s a neat thing for them to do, but they’re still working on them and they do plan on getting them finished,” Hohnholt said. “So now we’ll figure out a way to get them back to the children.”
