‘Twas the night before “West Side Story” and a shock ran through the house as COVID-19 snuffed out the North Platte High School musical and all music events for the rest of the school year.
Cast members were in costume and ready for the final dress rehearsal when they were told to exit the building because school was shutting down. At first there was hope the performances would be rescheduled, but as time has gone on, the possibility seems less and less likely.
Not only were the seniors involved in the musical affected, but those who were involved in band and orchestra and choir, among other activities, took the hit as well.
“It’s a real drag to say the least,” said senior Joel Bradley. “There’s a lot of things I wish we could have done, like the musical and other things. We never had the chance to kind of close things up. It’s so surreal to be honest.”
Bradley had finished track practice and headed to the school for musical rehearsal when he heard the news the musical and school were shut down.
“You just never had those last moments with those friends, you never got to say goodbye to those friends because it was all very sudden,” Bradley said.
Senior Elliott Purdy also went from track practice to the building for rehearsal.
“I got a notification on my watch that the NCAA had canceled the remainder of sports so in my mind I was really worried about track and was the NSAA going to follow the NCAA,” Purdy said. “So I was already upset about that.”
He said he noticed the office door was closed and thought that was “kind of weird.”
“I just remember walking one more step and my dad popped his head out and he came and talked to me and told me what was going on,” Purdy said. “It was heartbreaking.”
The cast had worked hard and were ready to go when it all changed.
“There’s always going to be like community theater and other opportunities, but nothing’s quite like high school theater,” Purdy said. “These are the friends you keep forever so not being able to perform that with them was probably the toughest part for me.”
Senior Jack Carlson had gotten ready at home and went to the school to find out the bad news.
“It was really crazy, really emotional,” Carlson said. “We were lost and confused. It was just kind of tough.”
As each cast member began to realize the situation, they reacted to the idea the performances might never happen.
“It really didn’t process at first and I was like, I’m sure we can figure something out,” said senior Maggie Lashley. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t shed a few tears. I was a little bit heartbroken.”
The cast involved in the musical was not the only group that found out they would miss out on final performances. Bradley and Sarah Phares are the drum majors for the band and they had Spectrum stolen from them as well. Spectrum is the final performance for all the musical departments at NPHS — band, choir and orchestra.
“It definitely was rough when I first heard we were going to miss out on those (things), especially being drum major,” Phares said. “I was supposed to direct one last time at our final concert and to be able to pass down my job to the next kid who got selected after audition. Not being able to do that is kind of hard to wrap my mind around.”
Bradley echoed her sentiments as well.
“Being in that lead role position, I knew I would have to give it up at some point when I graduate,” Bradley said. “But it definitely does hurt.”
Meghan Ward, who plays clarinet in the band and piano for the jazz ensemble, moved to town before her freshman year and was looking forward to finishing up with all of the events.
“It was right before spring break so I thought, well we’ll see everybody on Tuesday,” ward said. “But it didn’t happen that way obviously.”
She, too, expressed disappointment with the situation.
“Our family has moved around a lot so when we moved here I really felt that I had connected with our community and school and all that,” Ward said. “We could have had a few more months of experiences.”
All of the students said now that the shock is beginning to wear off, they are handling the situation pretty well.
“I’d say I’ve been coping fine with it, it’s just disappointing really,” Bradley said.
Purdy said he has learned a lot from the situation.
“I’ve always been raised as a family first, faith-based guy,”Purdy said. “With all the things I’m involved in being taken away, I’ve really grown and realized that activities, sports, things like that — none of that is forever, but you’re always going to have your family there for you. That really is the most important thing.”
Carlson said he feels like in the long run he and his friends will grow from this experience.
“I don’t feel like I’m ultimately going to lose out on something,” Carlson said. “But for right now it kind of sucks not to have that band class or choir every day to make music and hang out with my friends.”
He said that has been kind of hard for him.
“But I think it will ultimately be a strength that kind of helps our generation address situations like this in the future,” Carlson said.
Lashley said the news about cancelling the musical was difficult at the time.
“But now after thinking about it, maybe it’s more about the relationships, the friendships and the memories I made along the way and not so much about the performance,” she said. “If I don’t get the performance, the virus is not going to take away all the memories I have with all those wonderful cast members.”
