Lost Season: Stellar season cut short for NPHS speech

The buildup of excitement and anticipation permeated the atmosphere surrounding the North Platte High School speech team the day before they were to leave for district competition.
Then the bubble burst on a season that had the great expectation for some of finishing at the top of the state speech competition. Especially for the seniors on the team, it was at best disappointing. They expressed feelings of emptiness and shock over something they had no control over.
“We got out of school on Thursday (March 12) and we were supposed to leave for district speech the next day,” said senior Bailey Roeder. “Then we were told we were not going to compete in districts, and now we’re told it’s probably not going to happen, which is really a shame.”
The Bulldogs’ district competition was to be March 14 at Lincoln Southeast High School. State would have been March 26-27.
Roeder said especially for her Oral Interpretation of Drama group performance, it was difficult not to finish the season.
“We’d gotten first the last seven or eight tournaments,” Roeder said. “We were really excited because we just kept on improving, we kept on changing stuff and kept on making it better. We were like, this is our year — we knew that it was our year.”
Roeder and Abbygail Marshall, another senior on the team, said it has been a real shock. Marshall said she didn’t really shed any tears the day they were told there would not be districts.
“Actually, I’ve been in denial about everything,” Marshall said. “Last week when they officially canceled school for the rest of the year, that was when I knew I was seriously not going to get any of these experiences. That’s when I cried.”
Coming to grips with the idea they will not have the opportunity to finish has been an ongoing process.
“I think we all struggled with that a lot.” said senior Megan Jerabek. “Personally, that was extremely hard for me to take in, probably even harder than the spring play, just because we had worked all season for that.”
David Cooper, NPHS teacher and speech coach, said the team had high expectations for finishing well, but they can look back and appreciate the successes they did have.
“They’ve had a successful year and it was nice we had a such a successful year because we never thought it would end like this,” Cooper said. “They got to experience success all year, we just didn’t get the one last thing, didn’t get to finish it out.”
Marshall said her OID team had been together for a while.
“For my personal event I did poetry and I was also in OID, which is a five-person group,” Marshall said. “It’s the same group I’ve been with the past three years. This year, we were doing really good and we were all ready to go and win at districts. We were kind of hoping for that.”
She said the friendships are key to the success and also the pain.
“Especially in the area where you’re doing it with your friends and we’re all supporting each other and lifting each other up, it hurts more that it’s being taken away from all of you and you don’t get to make those memories as well,” Marshall said. “I kind of planned on this being my last thing because I did not plan on doing speech in college, so yeah, it’s kind of the end.”
Jerabek said the students are all coping in their own ways while maintaining contact.
“We’ve been on Zoom calls with all the theater and speech teams today just chatting, trying to keep us all connected and busy,” Jerabek said. “The whole team becomes a family really quickly. I think what’s the hardest part of all this is we don’t really get closure from our speech family and theater family.”
Cooper said the success of this year’s team will help build the future for next year’s students.
“They’ll have a little more determination to do just as well” and to commit to having another great year for the seniors who missed out on finishing this year.
“I think they are all mostly OK with the fact they didn’t get to finish out their year,” Cooper said, “because it wasn’t just them. It was everyone (across the state).”
One of the highlights of the year, Cooper said, was in Broken Bow.
“Every student medaled and it was a big day for all of those kids,” Cooper said. “They worked very hard to get to that point.”
Cooper said he and Staysha Adams, assistant coach, are grateful for the students’ efforts.
“We’re very proud of how much they’ve done and how well they have handled this situation,” Cooper said.
Seniors on this year’s speech team were Ashton Brown, Megan Jerabek, Abbygail Marshall, William Myers, Derek Patterson, Aden Reed, Yanira Rodriguez, Bailey Roeder, Katelyn Rossell and Emily Stadler.
