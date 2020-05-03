Sutherland High School seniors brought home the championship at one act districts for the fourth year in a row, generating great memories of their final year.
The students missed out on a lot of things to close out the year, but there are still so many things for which to be thankful.
Bonita Naughtin said the speech team was hoping to finish strong.
“The only meets we missed for speech this year were districts and state,” Naughtin said. “We did get most of our season, but it was difficult to know how far we could have gone with the work we did over the course of the season.”
She said missing out on music contests, show choir competition and all the end of the year concerts was hard as well.
“We didn’t get to perform all we had been working on,” Naughtin said, who participated in speech in poetry and oral interpretation of drama.
“I play baritone in the band, I sing soprano in the choir and show choir,” Naughtin said.
She was also part of the one act team and has fond memories from that activity.
“That’s something I’ve really been reflecting on,” Naughtin said. “It’s a lot of the same people in drama and speech and even though we really, really care about speech, a lot of us are very, very grateful that we were able to finish out our one act season strong.”
Naughtin said it is a team effort.
“It’s something we all cared about a lot and we are so blessed to have finished,” Naughtin said. “That was very important to us.”
But she said the highlight was more than just being able to go to state.
“It was the experience of creating the whole play and the time that we spent together as a cast that was more important than the achievement, I thought,” Naughtin said. “Something I’m always going to treasure.”
One memory stands out to her.
“There are a lot of moments, but I would say last year at districts, we thought, was chaotic when districts got moved because of the weather,” Naughtin said. “It ended up being on the same day as prom.”
She said the students just made it work.
“All the girls came together and even my best guy friend came to do our makeup and things at the speech meet,” Naughtin said. “Our OID found out we were going to state and we accepted first place in our prom dresses. That was a special memory.”
Brooklyn Elwood said she will remember the conference meet in speech.
“It’s sad, but SPVA ended on a really good note for us so we’re really thankful for that,” Elwood said. “I’ve gone to state in one event for two years and I was very close to going in a second event this year.”
She did miss out on Future Business Leaders of America state leadership conference.
“It’s a 2 or 3 day long trip where you get to miss school for a little bit and you get to stay in a motel with your friends,” Elwood said. “It’s a day of tests, but it’s usually things you enjoy like journalism or cyber security, agriculture, things like that.”
Elwood said one-act will hold a special place in her heart as well.
“I am extremely thankful for how it ended and how we did,” Elwood said. “I’m super proud of our team and our coaches. It was a whole new script and we had all these new people and we all worked together really well. It was just a good end to the season.”
Sutherland won districts in one act for the fourth consecutive time and finished fourth at Class C2 state with their production of the “Waltz of the Red Death.”
Norval Riley Books was involved in a lot of activities including drama, one act, choir, speech and FBLA.
“Speech just taught me to go out there and do whatever you want to do even if it looks stupid,” Books said. “It’s better to go out there and have fun being a little bit over the top.”
Jade Paxton participated in many extracurricular activities as well.
“I’ve been involved in just about everything for the last four years — cross country, basketball and track for sports and then I’ve been involved in FFA, FBLA, Student Council, National Honor Society and some other stuff along with that,” Paxton said.
He said he was looking forward to FBLA state leadership conference.
“The conference got canceled so we didn’t get to do any of that, which was kind of a bummer,” Paxton said, “because last year I got honorable mention in two of my events. so I was kind of looking forward to coming back and doing well in that.”
His best memories come from being in the FFA.
“This year I was serving as our president so I kind of felt like it was my job to the be the leader of the chapter and be an example for the rest of the members,” Paxton said. “That’s something I’ll remember for a long time.”
Emma Wareham said the way the school ended was difficult for her.
“It was actually really hard because this year was really going well for speech,” Wareham said. “I won the Best of the West competition at North Platte for serious prose. It got me excited for how far I could go with that script so that was really hard.”
She was also part of the OID team.
“Four of the five are seniors and have been doing it since freshman year,” Wareham said so she was disappointed they didn’t get to finish at state.
“One of the hardest things this year about FFA that really hit me right now is at the end of the year we always have a banquet,” Wareham said. “There’s a video we make with all of the memories we’ve had throughout the year.”
She said everybody gets their awards from state and all their ribbons.
“And probably the biggest thing is all the seniors retire their jackets at the end,” Wareham said.
