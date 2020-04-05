For two teachers, the COVID-19 pandemic created a plethora of dynamics in dealing not only with their jobs, but with having a senior who is missing out on the end of their final high school year.
Leah Purdy, North Platte High School choir teacher and Brett Bradley, band teacher, described their feelings on both fronts. Elliott Purdy and Joel Bradley also shared their thoughts on the process and are included in the “Lost Season” story alongside.
“We’ve kind of have had a hard time figuring out how to grieve, because I think we need to,” Purdy said. “It was a lot of things all at once that were all of a sudden gone. My crisis mode took over to take care of my students and honestly I think I neglected (Elliott) a little bit.”
She said processing the events has been difficult.
“I feel like there’s some sort of bigger plan here, I know there is and we keep telling Elliott that,” Purdy said. “He lost out on everything he was passionate about because it all happened at the same time.”
One of the biggest disappointments Purdy said was Elliott missing out on the National High School Musical Theater Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, where she thought he had a good probability of being nominated.
“I think it’s taken us some time for us to realize that it’s OK to grieve all of that stuff and I can simultaneously be a teacher and care about all of my students,” Purdy said, “but I also need to allow myself to be a parent that feels cheated for their child.”
Supporting their children through the years only to have the rug pulled out from under them was painful.
“You just want to see them have every opportunity and that was literally in the blink of an eye, it was gone,” Purday said.
Bradley agrees and with his situation, Joel is his youngest child so the dynamics for them are a little different.
“Joel being my last child, with Leah it’s her first, but our last and all those ‘lasts’ have been taken away,” Bradley said. “There’s the musical. He was performing in it and I was playing (in the pit orchestra) in it. I was fortunate enough I didn’t play one night and I watched so I got to see it — Janet (his wife) hasn’t.”
Purdy said the abruptness of the postponement was a shock.
“I mean we went from almost ready for a dress rehearsal to the janitors telling us we had to get out of the building,” Purdy said. “It all just happened too fast.”
It’s taken this amount of time, she said, to process.
“We’ve had to go through some acceptance and try to look at the positive side of things and trust that God does have some bigger plan here,” Purdy said. “We just have to trust it and that’s hard, really hard.”
For himself, Bradley said losing out on Spectrum was a huge deal. Spectrum is when band, orchestra and choir students present their final concert and they honor the outgoing seniors.
“It’s difficult because Joel and Sarah (Phares) would have been directing a piece at Spectrum, one of the marching band pieces that they directed,” Bradley said. “Joel was dependent on track season to get his time down for the 800 for scholarship money for UNK and now that’s probably gone.”
Both seniors were involved in many different activities and face losses in all of them.
“In the blink of an eye, the musical, track, graduation, FFA, all of these things were just over and there was no closure,” Purdy said. “But I think now he’s dealing with it a lot better.”
She said Elliott is a confident young man.
“He’s very goal oriented and he has pretty much thrown himself into his last two college classes,” Purdy said. “He will finish his associate’s degree and will get his associate’s and his high school diploma in May, whether there is a graduation ceremony or not.”
Bradley and Purdy are encouraging their children as well as their students to begin looking forward, as difficult as that might be.
“He’s trying to look forward, but that’s so hard because we don’t know what looking forward looks like,” Purdy said. “He wants to get excited about going to college in the fall, but there’s that little voice in the back of his head that’s like, what if it hasn’t settled down, what if everything still gets pushed back.”
Bradley said his wife Janet had been working on Joel’s graduation party.
“Janet planned on having his graduation party with Jack Carlson and we’re still planning on doing something, but when, who knows,” Bradley said. “It is what it is, you just go on.”
Bradley said the circumstances haven’t really changed his mind on what is important in all this.
“Not really because music is so interwoven in our family,” Bradley said. “It really is, so everything we do is music.”
Purdy said there was a discussion with her husband about the future and what might be different.
“Ryan and I had a good conversation the other night about, you know we’re going to get to a point where we return to normal,” Purdy said. “But we’re going to have to decide what pieces of that normal are worth going back to.”
She said they were running themselves ragged at times.
“I look back and I think about the things that I would worry about and they seem so unimportant ,” Purdy said. “I was wasting so much energy worrying about some of that stuff and I think this is going to change my entire philosophy and perspective on how I teach and how I parent and how I am a good wife, a good friend and family member.”
