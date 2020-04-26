Wallace is a close-knit community and the town’s high school seniors are trying to navigate the losses forced by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Senior Hailey Brooks said she misses seeing all her friends and the lost events. She was involved in speech and music and was looking forward to end of the year competitions and concerts.
“Missing out on state speech was a huge disappointment for me,” Brooks said. “Then on top of that in music, I was in Class D All-State and I didn’t get to attend that. Our spring concert was canceled, just a lot of those moments the seniors didn’t get to have together.”
Brooks had entered three categories for district and state but said she has some great memories from earlier in the season.
“I did persuasive, informative and my senior year I added serious prose,” Brooks said. “I was RPAC champion in persuasive and runner-up in informative. Being conference champion doesn’t happen every day. That was really awesome.”
She also took third at Best of the Midwest with informative.
“I was feeling pretty confident going into districts and state, so I was really upset,” Brooks said. “My subject was on vampires. My coach and I were looking for something a little unique that we knew would kind of stand out and a lot of people wouldn’t really think of.”
Speech coach Samantha Garrison said one highlight the team can take from this year was at the Republican Plains Activities Conference meet.
“They won conference for the third year in a row and that was fun for them,” Garrison said she would miss the hard work they put into speech. “I had two seniors who were triple-entered and that’s a lot to take on but they just kind of always found the time.”
She said the two were very active in a lot of activities.
“They always found the time to practice and work on things even when it was after school, after sports, they were still wanting to come in to practice,” Garrison said.
Senior Haley Lundvall was involved in speech and music.
“With music, we had our competition coming up so we all were working really hard on our pieces and our big choir thing and a lot of people were disappointed because we had put a lot of effort into it,” Lundvall said. “With speech it’s really sad because I knew a lot of my teammates had the opportunity to go to state this year.”
Lundvall said she was looking forward to state music contest and competing with an all-senior quartet.
“We were going to do it for contest and then sing at graduation,” Lundvall said. “I think I’m going to miss not getting the chance to like say goodbye to high school basically. I’m never going to get the last day or get to say goodbye to everyone and the teachers.”
Rebekah Vote was also involved in a lot of activities, mostly in music. She sang in the choir and plays the violin.
“I was going to be singing a solo and a duet with my sister and then we had a senior ensemble,” Vote said, but she has some highlights she’ll remember as well. “I will remember getting to sing with my friends and being a role model to the freshmen coming up who didn’t have much self-confidence and being able to help them to sing without worrying about what anybody else was going to think.”
Vote will be going to Hastings to study culinary arts, but said she hopes to play violin with the Hastings Symphony once she gets there.
