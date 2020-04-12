Lost Season: ‘We didn’t want it to end like this’

North Platte St. Patrick High School seniors feel disappointed, but have a lot of memories to carry them through the recent events.
The day the boys basketball team left for the state tournament was when things began to shut down for the Irish students. It was a shock, they said, and now a few weeks later they still think about what might have been, especially for the music program.
“It was kind of shocking because we left right before state basketball,” said Talan McGill, a member of the chorus and swing choir. “My brother and I drove up to Lincoln, we were spending the night up there to tailgate outside because we weren’t allowed in.”
McGill said they came back home thinking everything would be back to normal on Monday.
“Then over the weekend they just told us don’t come back to school,” McGill said. “It was a shock like I’m never going back to St. Pat’s again. I was pretty depressed about it.”
McGill said all of the students thought the same thing.
“Even as much as we complained about school, like I just wanted this year to be over already, we didn’t want it to end like this,” McGill said. “We wanted to experience all of our last things and be together as a class.”
Isa Caudillo said she misses her friends, but remembers positive things from her senior year.
“It’s been pretty hard not going to school, not seeing my friends, not being able to finish the activities I wanted to,” Caudillo said. “I think most of my memories have to do with my classmates. We’ve always been pretty close, especially this year after senior retreat. That was such a fun time to spend with them.”
The senior swing choir members chose a Disney theme for swing choir, singing songs from “Hercules,” “Princess and the Frog” and “Moana.”
“It was pretty disappointing because as seniors we got to pick out what we wanted to do for swing choir this year,” Ashley Dye said. “It was pretty exciting and it’s just sad that we don’t get to perform again.”
Andrew Lindemeier agreed saying they do a fall and a winter concert, but they missed out on their conference and district competitions and their final spring concert.
“So pretty much everything we were working toward got taken away,” Lindemeier said.
Some of the students have not wasted much time in finding something to do in the meantime. McGill took a job at Lincoln County Feeders.
“I’ve learned I really hate being bored, so it took me a whole two days at home to decide I needed a job,” McGill said. “So I got on that pretty quick.”
Caudillo said she is doing a lot of baking at home.
“I’m coping with it fine,” Caudillo said. “I still have schoolwork so I’ve kept myself busy with that. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen trying to be productive and, of course, exercising.”
Dye said friends were most important to her.
“Even though going to classes is probably not the funnest thing, but (I’ll miss) seeing all my friends,” Dye said. “Since we’re a small school you get really close to your classmates.”
Lindemeier said he learned you can’t take anything for granted.
“Each day you’ve got to attack with a great attitude and make it the best day,” Lindemeier said. “Appreciate everything you have because you never know when is the last time you’re going to do it.”
