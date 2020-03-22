Nebraska no stranger to severe weather

Just how unpredictable are the weather patterns in the Great Plains at this time of the year?
Look no further than this past Thursday.
Blizzard-like conditions led to a portion of Interstate 80 being closed in the western portion of Nebraska while there was large hail in other parts of the state and even a short tornado warning in both Cass and Otoe counties.
And it all happened on the official first day of Spring — which might not be that strange if you consider the weather history of the state.
“The state of Nebraska has seen a tornado in every month of the year,” said Shawn Jacobs, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in North Platte. “We really like to say that tornado season is all year around.”
The most active month of that season is May and in preparation, March 23-27 is targeted as Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state.
“It’s a method that we use as National Weather Service offices in Nebraska to make sure that folks are prepared for all types of weather, and specificially the severe (weather).”
On that note, there were 35 tornadoes recorded in the state in 2019, and that amount was below the average of 53 annual tornadoes over the past 30 years, according to NWS statistics.
In addition:
» May was the most active month with 25 tornadoes, including the first recorded ones of the year in the state — on May 5 in Lancaster County. There also was 15 tornadoes recorded in the state on May 17 — a season high for one date in 2019.
» May also registered the strongest tornado — one with an EF-3 designation on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which rates tornadoes by wind speed and the resulting damage it creates. The tornado hit northeast of Stockville in Frontier County — one of eight tornadoes that hit that county in 2019.
» The latest tornado of the season hit on Sept. 20 in southwest Box Butte County. It also was the longest-tracked one of the year as it remained on the ground for 10.25 miles.
» The largest hail was measured at three inches and that mark was matched three times in 2019 — on May 17 in Hitchcock County, May 27 in Chase County and June 25 in Adams County.
» The strongest wind gust of 2019 was 105 mph, measured on May 5 near Pleasant Dale in Lancaster County. That was the speed of an estimated gust on May 17 near Palisade in Hitchcock County.
“We just suggest that this is the time that you plan and prepare for severe weather,” Jacobs said. “A plan where members of your family know where to go in (the house in) the event of a severe thunder storm is issued or a tornado watch or warning is issued.
“What we like to suggest in terms of tornadoes is that folks put as many walls between themselves and the tornado as possible,” Jacobs said. “Usually that means going to the lowest level of your residence or where you might be at. If a lower level is not available then we suggest to get in an interior closet or a bathroom.”
There has traditionally been a statewide tornado safety drill during the awareness week but that has been canceled this year with the coronavirus outbreak and schools being shut down. COVID-19 has also eliminated the hands-on storm spotting classes that the NWS holds annually.
Those who are interested can still get the course training through an online program.
“There are a lot of folks who are interested in severe weather out here in Nebraska,” Jacobs said. “Whether we hold a class or are working with (people) virtually on those, the turnout continues to be strong.”
The spotters are volunteers who track and report the severe weather developments in their communities to the NWS. Training classes usually last two hours and cover the topics of: basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report and how to report it and basic severe weather safety. Spotters are typically asked to retrain every three years.
Kevin Curtis has been a spotter and HAM Radio Operator since 1993.
“It has been pretty enjoyable,” Curtis said. “The only times I didn’t like it was when we used to go out night spotting and I don’t do that any more ... There would be the lightning flashes all around you and the heavy rains. You couldn’t really see anything. It got kind of hairy out there at times.
“There was one time I was between (North Platte) and Tryon and sitting out alongside the road in my truck out in the open with lightning striking all around me,” Curtis said. “It was pretty loud and pretty bright and I’m saying to myself, ‘What in the hell am I doing sitting here?’ But then you think. Well, I guess North Platte needs (the information) so I will stick through it.’ Finally it blew over and I got out of there and went home.”
Among his other memorable situations over the years?
“I can’t remember the exact year, but it was when they spotted a funnel cloud out around Lake Maloney,” Curtis said. “I went out there and watched it, and the funnel cloud kept going up and down and up and down. I chased that baby clear north of Brady.”
He also has found himself caught in a few hail storms including one that he said did about $3,500 worth of damage to his truck.
“It’s just one of those things,” Curtis said.
Jacobs said volunteers like Curtis are invaluable to the NWS.
“Storm spotters are beneficial to us as they are the eyes in the field for us,” Jacobs said. “They provide ground-truthing to us what we see with our technology — be it the satellite or the analysis we have done. Social science has proven that if we can provide a human element to our warnings, then (the public) tends to act on them more.
“If I can provide a human element — meaning a trained spotter or a member of the fire department or law enforcement officer confirms a tornado on the ground, instead of saying the Doppler radar indicates one, then people tend to take action,” Jacobs said. “That’s why it is so important to get that human element involved.”
