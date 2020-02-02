North Platte family isn’t kidding around

Raising goats alongside cattle has given Nate Willard and his wife, Kristina, an alternative source of income with their ranching operation.
What started as a way to control weeds in their fields has turned into a business opportunity and the Willards have grown to love the little critters.
“My family ranches and I talked to some people about having pastures that had a lot of weeds in them,” Willard said. “There were guys that raised goats and they were telling me how you can run them together with the cows.”
The goats eat the weeds — broadleaves, cedar trees and other weeds — and the cows eat only grass.
“That’s how I got into it, cleaning up the pastures and I just went from buying 30 the first year to having around 200 does right now, 200 nannies that kid,” Willrad said. “They reproduce a little faster than cattle do. Cattle have one (calf at a time) and goats will have 2 or 3 kids. I have a whole bunch of triplets this year.”
The whole family pitches in to care for the goats.
“It’s work, but I enjoy it, the kids enjoy it,” Willard said.
The Willards have three children, Sawyer, 11, Marcella, 9, and Trevor, 4, and all have their own goats to care for as well.
“They get off school and they feed goats and they have chickens too,” Willard said.
Willard has had does giving birth, or kidding, for the last three weeks and about 120 does have kidded so far.
Despite the large amount of does, there doesn’t need to be the same amount of billies.
“I have four billies that I use and that’s really about all I need,” Willard said. “I had about 80 does in with one billy this year.”
There are two different kinds of goats that the Willard family raises.
“The redheads and all the ones with color to them are Boer goats,” Willard said. “The white ones are savannas. They’re very similar to the Boer, but they’re not quite as heavy boned in most cases.”
The billies breed with both types of goats.
“White is dominant so any time I breed to a savanna billy, no matter what color I breed it to, I get white goats out of it,” Willard said.
Goats can breed about every nine months and carry for five months. Generally the best time to breed goats is in the spring or early summer.
“I would just as soon kid 100 head in September, but it’s hard to get them to breed for that time of year,” Willard said. “I’m lucky it’s been a good January because I usually don’t want this many bred for this time of year because of the weather.”
He had so many goats in the last month he had to clean out his garage to house the overflow.
“I have two pens of them with babies too,” Willard said.
The process of raising goats starts with keeping them separated for a time.
“When they are first born I keep them in boxes, like 5-by 4-foot boxes to let them get to learn their mother’s scent,” Willard said. “The mother knows their scent, but it takes them a few days before the kid learns its mother scent.”
He said he can’t keep them all together.
“If I just kidded them all in a group, they would be trying to suck on every nanny and the nannies would get really nasty,” Willard said. “They’ve actually killed kids before, just hitting them with their horns.”
He said some have narrower space between their horns and can catch a kid up in the horns or break another adult goat’s leg. Billies with wide horn sets are more desirable.
This summer, he will take all his goats to pasture with the cows.
“I have pasture on the river down at Sarben, so all of the goats and all of the babies will go this summer,” Willard said. “In essence, what I have is I am able to feed them for free by running them with the cows all summer long. So for 5 or 6 months out of the year, it doesn’t cost me anything to feed them.”
The goat meat industry in the United States is a growing market, Willard said.
“They are meat goats so at some point in time, somebody’s eating them,” Willard said. “A lot of them go to Indianapolis, some of them go to Michigan, then out to Pennsylvania and the East Coast. Most consumers of goats in this country are ethnic consumers, either Hispanic or Muslim.”
Willard wasn’t sure of specifics, but said a lot of goat meat is imported into this country.
“I believe over half of our goat meat is imported, most of it from Australia,” Willard said.
According to a 2018 Bloomberg article, Australia is the biggest exporter of goat meat in the world.
He said he did a lot of research before getting into the goat market.
“It looked to me like that financially was a fairly safe investment when I got in with the goats,” Willard said.
Willard sells the goats directly from the farm and has some of them butchered at Kelly’s Custom Pack in North Platte as well.
“We have quite a few people that butcher them themselves when they pick them up,” Willard said. “Then at the point in time when they are the right size and I have a bunch of them left, I haul them off to the sale barn.”
He takes them to sale barns in Colby, Kansas, and Fort Collins, Colorado.
“North Platte Livestock just started up an auction here last fall,” Willard said. “It’s up and coming. They don’t have the numbers going through here that they have at the other barns, but they’re trying to do some good things here.”
Sale weight varies, Willard said.
“The funny thing about goats is that different markets like them at different weights,” Willard said. “I think in general, the Muslim market likes them a little bit smaller, in that 60 pound range. I know that in some cases they actually still want them nursing at the mom so you’re looking at maybe as small as 50 to 60 pounds.”
He said the Hispanic market likes them a little bit bigger.
“A goat can be butchered anywhere between 50 and 150 pounds,” Willard said.
Prices also vary and it depends a lot on the time of the year.
“Spring tends to be the best time to sell goats because it matches up with the ethnic calendar,” Willard said. “The Muslim ethnic calendar is not 365 days so it changes year to year.”
Willard wants to encourage cattle producers to look at running goats with their herds.
“I think cattle ranchers in Nebraska are going to have to diversify and goats is a good way to do it,” Willard said. “I think the profit per goat — I’m not making that much less per head than I am per cow — I think on the same amount of ground you can probably double or depending on the year, triple your income.”
