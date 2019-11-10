Not backing down from the challenge

Leland Poppe registered for the Omaha Marathon as a 25-year-old in the late 1980s in part due to persuasion from a co-worker to train and run it with him.
He seemingly hasn’t backed down from a physical challenge since then.
The now 57-year-old North Platte resident has gone from running long-distance races to competing in half- and full triathlons. It’s been a buildup to his goal of one day competing in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.
“That would be the ultimate one,” said Poppe, the market president of agribusiness for Great Western Bank.
He is one of a growing number of area residents who test their physical abilities in marathons, triathlons or both.
The question is: What drives them to do so?
“I always have been a bit of an adrenaline junkie,” said Jeff Caldwell, 48, who has taken on half- and full Ironman races and also ultra-marathons. “Maybe it’s because I raced motocross and do a lot of mountain biking now. It’s how hard can you push your body? It’s amazing what your body can do. I’m healthy, so why not try and do it?”
Ben Cooper had modest goals when he started running. The motivation was to improve his health. He weighed about 285 pounds, had high blood pressure and sleep apnea, and figured he had to do something.
He worked his way into condition to compete and finish a 5-kilometer race. That grew into a 10K and he became hooked. Cooper graduated to half- and full marathons and half- and full triathlons. An avid biker as well, Cooper is around 190 pounds now.
“Each race got bigger and bigger and the challenge got bigger and bigger,” said Cooper, 47, an engineer for Union Pacific. “You just want to keep pushing yourself.”
One of Caldwell’s latest challenges was the Land Run 100 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, a weekend event in which he participated in a 50K run (30.1 miles) on a Friday and then rode in the event’s 100-mile bike race the next day.
He said it’s not just the physical challenge but the mental benefits that appeal to him to enter the events.
“One of the biggest things is that it clears my head. It makes me at peace,” said Caldwell, the co-owner of Whitetail Cycle Sport and Whitetail Screen Print. “It’s a lot of my spiritual time. It helps me relax and calms me down. That is why I bike ride and why I run. It’s kind of hard to explain.”
Poppe can relate to that. He finds calmness in the ultra competitions as well, including one area of a triathlon where he never thought he might achieve that — the water.
“I never thought that I would do a full (triathlon). That seemed crazy to me,” said Poppe, who has competed in the New York Marathon and triathlons in Colorado, Arizona and California over the past five years, “but I did the half one (in Boulder, Colorado) and it was just like, ‘If I can get the swimming down, maybe.“
Poppe jokes that his previous swimming experience was highlighted by a first-place ribbon in the marshmallow doggy paddle race as a Cub Scout.
He credited a Tri-Master class — a 12-week program at the North Platte Recreation Center — for helping to give him confidence in the water and taking on the 2.4-mile swim.
“In one of the first triathlons I did, I was a little too hyper, got about 200 yards in (the swim) and felt, ‘I can’t breathe.’ You can go to buoy or a boat (on the course) and just hang on, so I did that and was on there for about five minutes,” Poppe said. “I was just trying to calm myself down. It was just that experience of being in the open water and having people almost swimming over you. But since that time, it really is one of my favorite things, getting out, just relax, get your swimming stroke.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.