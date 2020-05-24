The North Platte Cemetery on Rodeo Road holds the remains of many military veterans, including Captain Paul Rolfe Halligan, who served in the 134th U.S. Infantry of the Nebraska National Guard.
Research by North Platte Library Historian Kaycee Anderson and the Telegraph through the library’s newspaper archive paints the picture of the man who’s name adorns North Platte’s American Legion post.
Halligan was known in North Platte as “Hap,” short for “Happy,” and as one newspaper editorial said the nickname “holds a world of meaning.”
He was born on Sept. 20, 1887, at Ogallala where his parents lived until 1890, before moving to Omaha. In 1895, the Halligans moved to North Platte where Hap completed his primary and secondary school education.
Halligan attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he enjoyed a prolific football career. He went on to graduate from the UNL Law College and practiced law in North Platte until Company E of the Fifth Nebraska National Guard Infantry was organized and he was elected captain.
The company was called to the Mexican border in 1916 after Pancho Villa’s attack on Columbus, New Mexico.
Halligan then became part of the 134th Infantry and was ordered overseas in 1918 and sent to the front line. He arrived on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918, and was put in charge of Civil Affairs in a district of territory occupied by the Allies.
Upon his return to the states in 1919, he entered into law practice with his father-in-law, T.J. Doyle.
According to his obituary in the Aug. 7, 1923, edition of The North Platte Tribune, Halligan “found himself in failing health” and left the practice in July 1923 to “regain his health” in California.
On Aug. 3, 1923, Halligan died from a heart attack in San Diego.
The North Platte Mayor at the time, M.E. Crosby, issued a proclamation asking businesses and offices to close in honor of Halligan on the date of his funeral.
