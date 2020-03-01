Officials: No need to panic about COVID-19 illness, but be prepared

OMAHA — Local health officials are walking a fine line these days between encouraging preparedness for the possible spread of the novel coronavirus and preventing panic.
Federal health officials announced this week that it’s a matter of when, not if, the virus will begin to spread in the United States.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that officials were treating a Californian with no known exposure to the coronavirus through travel or close contact with a known infected person. That suggests the virus may have been transmitted within the community.
While that may seem alarming, health officials say there’s no need for panic — or hoarding of masks, toilet paper or other goods. At the same time, they are encouraging individuals, schools and businesses to begin to think through what they would do if the virus starts spreading as it has in China, Iran and Italy.
“We’d like to get people to take this seriously and start to prepare,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine. “But not to be paralyzed by fear or to overreact.”
The good news: The only cases confirmed so far in Nebraska are among the 15 passengers rescued from a cruise ship off the Japanese coast and now under quarantine on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Thirteen of the 15 have tested positive for the virus.
The lack of documented spread in the United States means there is time to prepare. But it also means the time is right for people to adopt good health habits and begin reasonable preparations, said Rupp, who also is a professor and chief of UNMC’s infectious diseases division.
No medications are available to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. UNMC has begun the first clinical trial of an experimental treatment, but results of that trial, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, are months off. And there is no vaccine, although the NIH announced Wednesday that it will soon begin testing a candidate.
In Nebraska, hospitals, public health departments and the state have begun reviewing and updating preparedness plans to address the new virus. Some of the plans originally were crafted for previous influenza outbreaks.
At the same time, health officials are continuing efforts to delay the arrival of the virus in the state and, if it does crop up, to minimize its spread.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asked Nebraskans who have traveled recently to countries where the coronavirus is spreading to report to an online monitoring system or contact their local health departments.
The state also is asking health care providers to ask patients with coughs and fever whether they have traveled abroad.
Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department, said the agency has monitored approximately 60 travelers who have returned from China using a system that asks them to report their temperatures and any respiratory symptoms twice a day. Reminders, which include a survey, are sent via email or text messages.
None of the 60 people have come down with the virus.
The agency also has been dusting off preparedness plans and encouraging others to do so as well.
Because the coronavirus is believed to spread much like influenza viruses — through droplets produced when sick people cough or sneeze — those plans will be similar to influenza plans.
So what should the rest of us be doing to prepare?
Rupp said businesses, schools and others need to begin thinking about what they would need to do to continue their operations if an outbreak occurs here.
People can start to focus on habits that inhibit the virus’ spread and to prepare their homes and families. Most of those steps are the same as ones recommended to prevent the spread of influenza.
While such measures may not sound like they will do much to stave off such a fast-spreading virus, public health officials say they’re the best we’ve got — and they work.
During the SARS epidemic — also caused by a coronavirus, but a much deadlier one — hand-washing reduced the risk of transmission by 30% to 50%, the New York Times reported.
Below are a few tips:
Businesses and other workplaces
Begin to identify employees who need to report to work and those who can work from home. Also identify the telephone or computer technology that would allow for online rather than face-to-face meetings.
Consider making hand gel and sanitizing wipes available to employees and creating separation within workplaces. Virus-containing droplets are believed to be able to travel only about 6 feet.
Alcohol and bleach are believed to eliminate the virus on surfaces.
Safe habits
Wash your hands frequently. Wet hands with clean, running water and lather with soap. Don’t forget the back of the hands, between fingers and under nails. Scrub for about 20 seconds.
Cover your nose and mouth with a sleeve or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Don’t cover up with your hands.
Try not to touch your face. Push elevator buttons with a pinky finger knuckle or elbow rather than with a fingertip. You’re less likely to touch your face with a knuckle than with a fingertip.
Stay home from work or school when you’re sick.
Avoid people who are sick.
Plan ahead
Determine whether there’s a bedroom and bathroom in your home where you could care for an ill family member while keeping that person separate from the rest of the household.
In case you have to stay at home for a long period of time, have staples on hand: food, including non-perishable items; bottled water; prescription medications; over-the-counter medicines; hygiene items; pet food and medication. The Douglas County Health Department recommends at least two weeks’ supply.
Make plans in case an outbreak disrupts your daily routine, including child care if your center closes or you have to work from home or stay late.
A few “howevers”
Stocking up doesn’t mean going crazy. Don’t overbuy or hoard supplies.
With no spread in the community, you don’t need to wear a mask now — doing so would just waste them. They’re best used on sick people to keep them from spreading infectious droplets.
If there is spread, masks may offer some protection for healthy people — and remind us not to touch our faces. But that time has not arrived.
Get the right information
Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this month encouraged Nebraskans to rely on trusted sources of information with regard to the coronavirus. Those include the CDC’s coronavirus web page and the State Health Department’s coronavirus site.
For more information about preparedness, check the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s website: ready.gov/pandemic
This report contains material from the Washington Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.