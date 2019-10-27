Orange is the color of the season

A field of pumpkins can be seen just north of the Homestead Pumpkin Patch southwest of North Platte. The Pumpkin Patch offers pumpkins as well as activities and fun rides for kids and adults and is open through today.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

It's the last day to go to the Homestead Pumpkin Patch before Halloween on Thursday, and people around town have their full holiday decorations on display.

