Photo Gallery: First farmers market of the season in North Platte

Despite a windy morning that had some vendors holding onto their tents, the early crowd at the North Platte Farmers Market Saturday was going strong, with more joining in as the morning wore on.
“This is what I love to do,” said Terry Gadke of Ash Canyon Creations, which was one of about 10 vendors present Saturday morning. Gadke runs Ash Canyon Creations with her husband and son.
