Teaching everything you need to know in a garden

David Lott gives information, provides tips and answers inquiries throughout the spring and summer from local and area residents who want to make their individual gardens immaculate, or at least salvageable each season.
But there is one plant that people want to seem to ask about more than others annually.
“Usually the No. 1 question we face in gardening is blossom and drop in tomatoes, or blight in tomatoes,” said Lott, the district horticulture educator with the Western Nebraska Extension Gardens and Lawns. “Tomatoes are definitely the No. 1 garden vegetable out here.”
It’s been a tough growing season for tomatoes with the stretches of cooler, rainy weather has slowed the ripening of the plant in many gardens.
“There are two sauce (tomatoes) over there — those are the first that have come out of our entire garden,” Lott said as he gestured to the two-acre garden plot on the West Central Research and Extension Center campus in North Platte. “It’s that late. We are hoping that we have a later fall then but the crickets are telling us otherwise, as bad as they are wanting to come in.”
Tomatoes were only one of the topics which Lott covered Thursday night in a Nebraska Extension Vegetable Garden tour. A dozen people took part in the hour-long tour through the garden as he answered questions about soil and compost to water practices to the annoyance of hungry deer and rabbits or insects taking advantage of what is, to them, a buffet of fruits and vegetables.
The Extension garden is funded through the University of Nebraska through a “Growing Together Nebraska” grant, which has the purpose of increasing the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income residents in communities.
Harvested crops are donated to Grace Ministries Food Pantry, the North Platte Senior Center and the Greater Nebraska Youth Center.
There has been a total of 1,059 pounds of fruit and vegetables donated so far this year, including more than 350 pounds of cabbage, as the weather at points this season resulted in near-ideal conditions for the crop.
The same could be said for the cucumbers in the Extension garden, as well as the varieties watermelon that are in the field — the crimson sweet, the bush sugar baby, the Congo and the Georgia rattlesnake.
“They love the rain,” Lott said after he plucked a bush sugar baby off its vine. “Then once it gets hot and humid, they really take off.”
Lott provided each individual who went through Thursday’s tour with a packet of information, which included a list of 15 tips to try and ensure a successful garden. As for what can go wrong in a garden from one season to the next, Lott said it could come down to soil or water issues or just overall care issues.
Timing can be an issue with some fruits and vegetables as well.
“Sometimes we have the tendency to want to plant peppers and tomatoes too early,” Lott said. “Even though the frost date is May 15, the soil temperature is not warm enough. The best time is once we get to 60 degrees Fahrenheit and use a soil thermometer. You have to think of it as soil temperature versus a calendar date.”