It was a familiar scene in Pamela Shafer’s living room on a recent Friday morning.
The 69-year-old North Platte resident sat in her favorite lounge chair as a game show played on the television on the other side of the room. Stretched across her legs was Teddy, her 7-year-old male schnauzer/terrier mix. Nestled into a nook between Shafer and one of the arms on the chair was Sissy, a 10-year-old female Yorkie/poodle mix.
“They are my four-legged kids — my furry kids,” Shafer said.
The two dogs, which are both rescues, are constant companions to Shafer, who lives alone.
“I never lived without a dog my whole life, so I don’t know what I would do without a dog or a couple of them around me,” said Shafer, who retired from her job as a medical assistant in 1993 and also used to run a dog-sitting business. “They give me a reason to get up in the morning. They do a good job of keeping me company. I would be awfully lonely without them.”
The dogs can do more than that.
Numerous studies have shown that dogs or pets in general can provide several benefits for senior citizens — be it physical activity through the routine of a daily walk, or emotional support and companionship for those who may be feeling loneliness or isolation.
“I feel pets are really great therapy for our clients or seniors (in general),” said Kristin Coward, the client care coordinator for Home Instead Senior Care in North Platte. “If they live alone, they are good companionship for them. (The) pets keep them company and keep them on their toes. With (Schafer), I know those two dogs bring fulfillment to her life.”
Schafer couldn’t agree more.
Sissy and Teddy rarely leave Shafer’s side, from the time she wakes up each morning until the end of the day — be it watching TV, taking walks in her yard or neighborhood or car trips around town.
“They love going with me to First National Bank because they know they pass out doggy biscuits there,” Shafer said. “All I have to do is get in the car and head in that direction and they will get all excited. They know where we are going.”
The two dogs will also be companions when she takes a trip to New Mexico and Arizona this fall in her Winnebago.
“They have done studies showing when you pet them, it can lower your blood pressure, and they just make me feel safer,” said Shafer, who had a Maltese, a golden retriever and a beagle before her two current dogs. “If (Teddy) hears a car door or someone talking outside, he will bark and let me know that someone is around.”
That includes Chris Brown, who has been Shafer’s home health nurse for more than a year. Teddy jumps up on the couch with his tail wagging as he watches through the window when she walks up to the front door. Sissy greets her just inside the door and immediately rolls over so she can get a belly scratch.
“They keep her company when I am not here,” said Brown, who visits Shafer five days a week through Home Instead Senior Care. “As you can see, they are pretty spoiled, too.”
There are also options for seniors who don’t or can’t own a dog or pet. Rock’N Paws Therapy Dogs makes routine visits to three nursing homes in North Platte and one in Sutherland.
On a recent Tuesday evening, five dogs and their owners made the trip to the North Platte Care Center: Ebene, a 3-year-old German shepherd; Pixie, a 2-year-old teacup schnauzer; Ginger, a 14-year-old golden Lab mix; and Konner, a 3-year-old standard poodle.
One woman sat by Ginger and talked about the ultrasound she had earlier in the week and her concern about what the results might show. As she talked, she constantly petted Ginger, and the dog seemed to be a helpful outlet for her anxiety.
“It helps relax and calm them down sometimes,” said Marsha Seck, one of the founding members of Rock’N Paws and the secretary of the group. “A lot of times it might be the bright spot in their day.”
There are between 15 and 20 volunteers with Rock’N Paws, which was formed in 2011, and the group visits the North Platte Care Center every two weeks.
“Anyone (in the group) who can come out for the visits does. Even on the holidays,” Seck said. “For me, that’s a really important (visit). If I’m in town, I make sure that I come out for the visit to make sure (the residents) can see the dogs. If they are at (the care center) maybe their families are not around, and it means a lot.”
Residents Wayne and Loretta Heathers also devoted attention to Ginger, one of the couple’s favorite dogs to visit with.
“A lot of people will tell us stories about the dogs they had,” said Julie Wilson, who owns Ginger. “It brings back those memories for them.”
