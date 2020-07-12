GOTHENBURG — Plans to renovate the theater were already in place with COVID-19 hit, so the Gothenburg Sun Theater dove right into the project without a hitch.
Roxanne Converse-Whiting, executive director, said the budget had already accounted for being closed for the project and the timeline is on schedule to be completed by about mid-September.
“The building itself was built in 1909 as an opera house,” Converse-Whiting said. “It was actually the second opera house in Gothenburg. Then in 1926, the Van Wey family purchased it and turned it into a cinema house.”
The Van Weys showed movies until 1984.
“At that point, they retired and decided they were going to close,” Converse-Whiting said. “It sat vacant for a year.”
At that time, Converse-Whiting said, the Gothenburg Community Playhouse had been having performances around town in various locations and that organization decided to buy the theater for a home for their plays and events.
“We offer movies on the weekends and live entertainment intermittently throughout the month,” Converse-Whiting said. “It’s a combination of movie entertainment as well as the arts with theatrical or concerts or speakers.”
Converse-Whiting was hired in 2017 as executive director to begin a fundraising campaign to renovate the front end of the theater.
“Our bathrooms were not (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and also our entrance and seating for people with disability concerns was minimal,” Converse-Whiting said. “They just thought it was time to update and make sure the theater was accessible to everyone.”
Converse-Whiting said there have been many generous donations from private donors. Along with grants and pledges from businesses in Gothenburg, and recently a Community Development Block Grant has pushed the funding for the project to its $400,000 total.
“Our goal is to start having events around our Harvest Festival, which is our town festival,” Converse-Whiting said. “We’d like to have maybe an open house or something to let people see it at that time.”
She said the community support has been phenomenal.
“The theater is such a foundational thing for our town because it does provide entertainment and quality of life,” Converse-Whiting said. “It’s also a great recruiting tool when we have new businesses coming to town and when we hired our new superintendent, the theater was part of the tour and part of what our town has to offer.”
The town is proud of the theater, Converse-Whiting said.
“Preserving the architecture has been very important to the community members,” Converse-Whiting said. “The feedback we received is that they didn’t want it to just look like a modern theater. They wanted to maintain some of those aspects that help us have that nostalgia of times gone by.”
And Converse-Whiting said the plans have tried to capture the essence of the historical look.
The theater Facebook page at facebook.com/GothenburgSunTheatre contains information about the historical building as well as photos of the ongoing restoration.
