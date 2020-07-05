Watch Now: ‘One-of-a-kind’ approach to pesticides

Replicating what happens in the field drives the research by Greg Kruger, associate professor of agronomy and horticulture at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
The extension owns a unique piece of equipment that helps identify the various aspects of pesticide spraying techniques to gain the optimum result. Kruger worked with Bellspray (R & D Sprayers) in Louisiana to design a machine that most closely mirrors what actually happens out in the field.
“This is my baby here,” Kruger said, pointing to the 3-nozzle sprayer he helped design. “This was custom built, custom designed. You won’t find another one of these anywhere. It’s a one-of-a-kind.”
Kruger said there are others that are similar, but none with the capabilities of the one housed at WCREC.
“It allows us to come in and make a pesticide application the same way an applicator would in the field,” Kruger said. “We can replicate nozzle spacing, boom height, application speed, pressure and even nozzle selection — what farmers would be using in the field.”
Most farmers are driving between 8 and 12 mph and some of the self-propelled machines will go from 15 to 18 mph out in the field.
“What we do is to bring in plants from the greenhouse and make a spray path,” Kruger said. “Then we change the nozzles and see how different nozzles affect the application patterns.”
The spray mix is changed and sometimes other ingredients are added.
“We see how it changes the activity and how it can decrease the environmental impact in some way,” Kruger said. “At 18 miles an hour application speed, that makes it hard to maximize the application because if you hit a bump, the boom is going to bounce, and you get inconsistent heights.”
Application at those high speeds brings in a number of factors that affect the effeciency of the spray.
“We are trying to understand what are the implications if we’re going too fast, or what do we need to change if we’re going slower,” Kruger said. “We are trying to understand how to puzzle (it all together).”
Kruger said if the operator changes the speed, there is a trickle-down effect.
“It’s going to change the volume, it could change the nozzle that we need, it could change the droplet size,” Kruger said. “There’s all these interconnected pieces we’re trying to understand. How do we put all those together to optimize that pesticide application.”
Optimization requires looking at two pieces, Kruger said.
“One is how do we get that product to work as effectively as possible on those pests that we’re trying to control,” Kruger said. “Anytime we make a pesticide application, the intent is to control the pests.”
The second piece is the pesticides themselves.
“If they’re used improperly, they have the potential to affect the environment, humans, animals that might come in contact with that pesticide,” Kruger said, “as well as endangered species, plants, pollinators, things like that. We want to protect them as much as possible.”
The balance, Kruger said, is to control the pests as effectively as possible while mitigating any environmental impacts.
“A lot of the times, the things we would do to increase the pesticide activity are going to have negative impacts on the environment, human exposure, things like that,” Kruger said. “Things that we do to reduce human exposure and impacts on the environment increases the activity on the pests we’re trying to control.”
Kruger said early in his tenure at WCREC, they had a single nozzle machine that was purchased off the shelf that allowed him to test spraying techniques. The machine, though still used, is limited in its scope.
“In here, what we are really interested in is what happens in the field and because of the single-nozzle sprayer, I’m limited in terms of which nozzles I can use to get a uniform pattern because there’s only one nozzle,” Kruger said. “While with a multi-nozzle boom, there are a lot of nozzle choices.”
The first machine, he said, worked well for the research to get started.
“But we realized there are some differences with what happens here and what happens in the field and we wanted to try to rectify as many of those differences as possible,” Kruger said.
He said he contacted Bellspray and together they worked on the new machine for about two years, going back and forth on design.
“The most challenging part was the 18 mph,” Kruger said. “When we originally started, I wanted to do 25 mph, but the motor that it would take to do that would be tremendous to get up to 25 mph and stop on that short of a track.”
Once the machine was built and installed at the research facility, they learned just how much power it took to move the sprayers at 18 mph.
“We had to brace this thing to the floor because the torque on that as it comes across at 18 mph is so high that if we weren’t braced to the floor, this (machine) would actually walk itself across the room,” Kruger said.
Kruger said pesticide research is vital to agriculture.
“We sit at a unique point in time where there is a ton of pressure on agriculture as a whole, but particularly the crop protection industry and the pesticides themselves,” Kruger said. “It’s really imperative that we have the best research out there on how to apply these pesticides, how to effectively implement those techniques into the field and how to translate that knowledge to the applicator in a way that we do as good a job that we can possibly do so we don’t have unintended impacts from those pesticide applications.”
The process of the pesticide research is to determine the risks.
“Everything’s a risk,” Kruger said. “Driving my car down the road, there’s a risk something bad could happen. Pesticide application is the same way.
“There is a risk to every pesticide application and how do we minimize those risks so that the gains from those applications are greater than the risk.”
