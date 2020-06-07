Perhaps the mild winter brought out the alfalfa weevils in larger numbers this year, but there are options to limit the damage they cause, according to Range and Forage Specialist Jerry Volesky at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
Most producers have either finished their first cut or are ready for their first cut of alfalfa and Volesky said that takes care of a lot of the weevil problems.
“You can see on the tops the leaves, how chewed up they are — skeletonized, they call it,” Volesky said. “The larvae are the ones doing the damage.”
In spring and early summer, the larvae are feeding on the leaves, Volesky said, and typically by the end of June and early July, these larvae will be maturing into the adult
beetle.
“Then during the rest of the summer
when it’s hot, July onwards, the adult beetles don’t like to eat very much and don’t do any damage,” Volesky said. “They’re in hiding, basically hibernation — aestivation — over the summer.”
He said the weevils will come out again in the fall and may feed a little bit then as well, but the adults will mostly lay eggs.
“Primarily, they’ll lay some eggs and of course eggs would overwinter, as well as some of the adults,” Volesky said. “So when we have real mild winter, we do see a lot of the adults overwintering and coming back into the picture the next spring.”
On the plot Volesky used as an example, there was some significant damage.
“But during the harvest process, a lot of these larvae that have been causing the damage will be killed,” Volesky said. “That kind of takes care of the problem, but you don’t necessarily get all of them.”
There are generally four cuts a season for irrigated alfalfa, and after the first cut is a prime time for weevil larvae to attack again.
“What a farmer has to do is watch that
second growth really
closely because there’s going to be some of those weevil larvae still here,” Volesky said. “They’ll start feeding right away on that new second growth that’s coming on and that’s when they’ll want to be able to get out there and do some control using insecticides.”
There is generally an economic threshold that is determined by how many weevils are estimated in a crop before spraying.
“Obviously, this plot is getting pretty bad,” Volesky said. “This will be cut here pretty soon so we’re not concerned but we’re going to be watching that regrown real closely to see how many weevils survived and how much damage they’re doing to the new regrowth shoots that are coming up.”
The damage affects the quality of the crop as well.
“When it comes to alfalfa, it’s all about the leaves and the quality of that part of the plant when it comes to forage,” Volesky said. “If the infestation gets severe enough, it can get to the point that it’s reducing some of your yield as well.”
Similar to a lot of the weed species that are developing herbicide resistance, Volesky said he’s heard reports on of insecticide being less potent against weevils.
“We talk about some insecticides we can use to treat the weevils,” Volesky said, “but in Kansas they’re seeing some resistance to these insecticides.”
Volesky said weevils are present every year.
“But I think this particular year, the abundance of them and the widespread reports of damage that we’re hearing about is much higher than normal,” he said.
Production this year is pretty close to average, Volesky said, and temperatures have an effect on the first cut in particular.
“We had some pretty good freezes vand the alfalfa was starting to grow and then we had those hard freezes into the teens,” Volesky said. “When temperatures get into the teens, that’s pretty cold, even for alfalfa and that set it back a bit.”
He said t hat stunted the growth a little bit, but that the alfalfa comes back.
Planting and growing alfalfa is not a cheap proposition, Volesky said.
“One of the things about alfalfa, it typically lasts about 8 to 10 years,” Volesky said. “It’s pretty expensive for the seed to get it started and established. It’s an important cash crop for a lot of people and under irrigation, you’re getting four cuttings off of it up to 6 to 8 tons per acre.”
For more information or to have questions answered about the alfalfa weevil, Volesky may be contacted at 308-696-6710 or by email at jvolesky1@unl.edu.
