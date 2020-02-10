David A. Elliott, 73, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Dave was born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Lincoln to Morris and Elaine (Yost) Elliott.
He graduated from Lincoln Northwest High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart while in Vietnam. While on leave, Dave married his high school sweetheart Susie Weatherly on Aug. 4, 1967.
Following his military service, David served with the Nebraska State Patrol for 25 years, retiring in 1996. During that time, he and his family lived in North Platte for 31 years. Following his retirement, just to keep himself busy, he worked for Earl May Garden Center, bartended at the Depot and drove the Handy Bus in North Platte. He and Susie made Grand Island their home in 2003. While in Grand Island he worked at Tractor Supply.
Dave was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Third City Christian Church. Dave enjoyed golf, travel, fishing and hunting, but most of all being with friends, family and particularly grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Metzger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Susie; their children, Shanie (Brad) Bockmann of Grand Island and Colby (Sandra) Elliott of Groton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jacob, Helena and Georgia "Leo" Elliott and Logan and Hadley Bockmann; honorary grandchildren, Emma and Easton; a brother, Dan (Kitty) Elliott of Lincoln; a sister, Laurie (Bob) Siemsen of Lincoln; and an aunt, Sharon Ackerman of Roca.
Dave's life was about service to others and he chose Anatomical Donation through the University of Nebraska Medical Center. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Services to honor David will be at 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 13, at the Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th, Grand Island. Reverend Scott Jones will officiate.
