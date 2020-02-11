Judith Faye Colborn, 76, of North Platte passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
Judith was born on Oct. 10, 1943, in Dallas,Texas, to Lewis and Cleo (Honey) Armentrout.
On Dec. 31, 1975, she married Mark W. Colborn in Lincoln. They made their home in North Platte where Judith worked at the North Platte Telegraph as a receptionist, switchboard operator and cashier for almost 40 years.
Judith's hobbies included reading, especially non-fiction, music (early '50's and country gold '60's) and some travel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Wally Armentrout and Mark Armentrout.
Survivors include her sons; Bill (Viola) Hunting of Sacramento, California, Steven (Patricia) Colborn of Sandy, Utah, and Lee (Cristina) Colborn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Joan (Kevin) Poole of Elmwood; grandchildren, Brian, Brad, Mark, Christopher, Ashley, Richard, Rachel, Stacy, Jason and Katrina; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Maggie and Madeline; brother, Robert (Deborah) Armentrout; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Fur the Love of Paws or Paws-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Rhea and Job Vigil officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
