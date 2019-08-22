Joe and Walda (Wilbur) Bourge

Joe and Walda (Wilbur) Bourge

The family of Joe and Walda (Wilbur) Bourge is hosting an open house and card shower from 2-6 p.m. at the Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St., on Sunday to honor the couple’s 50th anniversary. Cards may be sent to 23218 E. Fort McPherson Road, Brady, NE 69123.

Willie and Kay Richardson

Willie and Kay Richardson

The family of Willie and Kay Richardson is hosting an open house in honor of the couple’s 50th anniversary from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 1001 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags