The family of Joe and Walda (Wilbur) Bourge is hosting an open house and card shower from 2-6 p.m. at the Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St., on Sunday to honor the couple’s 50th anniversary. Cards may be sent to 23218 E. Fort McPherson Road, Brady, NE 69123.
The family of Willie and Kay Richardson is hosting an open house in honor of the couple’s 50th anniversary from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 1001 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101.