The family of Bill and Norma Lea (Cole) Bryant are hosting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 65th anniversary. Cards may be sent to 74071 Road 389 Curtis, NE 69025.

The children of Loren and Anita Brown are hosting an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple, 202 McDonald Road, North Platte, in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. Cards may be sent to 3608 Parkview Court, North Platte, NE 69101. The couple was married Aug. 30, 1959. No gifts please

